Tivy standout selected as MLB 1st round pick

It is always a feel-good story when a small town athlete displays enough talent and potential to earn the eyes of the “bigs” at the collegiate level, much less professional sports leagues, but in the case of 2017 Kerrville Tivy graduate Asa Lacy, it was hardly surprising to his former high school coach Chris Russ.
Lacy, taken as the overall number four prospect by the Kansas City Royals in the recent MLB draft, was already getting noticed early - even to his stellar career pitching and playing for the Antlers.
“My history with Asa goes back to when he was eight years old,” said Russ, who was coaching a 9-and-under age group in College Station while working towards his master’s degree at Texas A&M University.
“As the team was coming together, I was told that he (Asa) will be first rounder. Well, that proved to be correct,” said Russ.
From those first initial coaching and teaching sessions, the rapport between Russ and one of the future ‘besties’ to ever wear a Tivy uniform began taking hold.
“I got to know Asa and his family real well. He cut his teeth in various leagues, and between his seventh and eighth grade years his family moved to Kerrville. He then started as a sophomore on the varsity,” said Russ.
And while Lacy’s primary now is as a solid performer on the mound, Russ remembers him as a good right fielder, and first baseman as the need arose. “He was always in the lineup, and was a decent hitter and position player, but as he kept working, he kept getting better as a pitcher,” Russ said.
His pitching prowess helped propel the 2017 Antlers all the way to the Class 5A regional semifinals where they eventually fell to Corpus Christi Moody in a three game series. Lacy’s win in game one was the final ‘W’ of Tivy’s 29-6 year.
“The staff at A&M got his delivery more consistent. His velocity kept getting better and better. He was throwing in the upper 90s, plus his strikeouts were up, walks were down, and he was dominant before the shutdown occurred,” said Russ in reference to COVID-19 which cancelled a large portion of Lacy’s third year with the Aggies.
A lot of dominance was taking root even before Lacy donned the Maron and White of the Aggies because he became such a disciple of the weight room while at Tivy.
“Asa deserves a lot of credit. His weight room regimen allowed him to reap the benefits, and he knew early that strength is important. At A&M he took that to another level. He played at 180-185 pounds at Tivy, and got up to 220 at A&M. The added strength, and his studying a lot to make his delivery more consistent showed dividends,” Russ said.
“At A&M the staff worked on his offspeed pitch to help out his already good fastball and changeup, and now he’ll be in a good organization with Kansas City. And he’ll get to wear blue again,” Russ said.
Plus, Lacy may get to the big league team a little faster if MLB figures out a format to begin the season.
“There’s no minor league ball right now, and so there is always a possibility that major league rosters could be expanded. But whatever happens, Asa is a level-headed young man who will do well,” Russ said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.