Lt. Governor visits Kerr County

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town Monday to stump for District 24 Texas Senate Candidate Pete Flores prior to the May 24 run-off election.
The two stopped by the Hill Country Community Journal office for a brief visit, accompanied by State Rep. Andrew Murr.
Early voting begins Monday, May 16 and continues for only five days. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Early voting will be at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Election day will be at designated polling places in the four precincts. Precinct 1 will vote at River Hills Mall, Precinct 2 will vote at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, Precinct 3 will vote at the Cailloux Theater and Precinct 4 will vote at City West Church in Ingram.
Patrick, who is running for his third term as lieutenant governor, won the March Republican primary and faces a Democratic opponent in November.
He and Flores were on a multi-county tour on Monday to drum up support and encourage voters to go to the polls for the runoff.
“We have 31 Senators in the Texas Senate and 19 of them are Republicans,” Patrick said, “so we need workhorses and Pete’s that guy.”
Pete Flores is opposed in a hotly contested May 24 runoff by Raul Reyes of Castroville.
Patrick also talked about a number of other issues facing the state in the next legislative session. He pointed out that legislators from rural areas are having to constantly fight for property rights.
“The integrity of your property rights as a landowner in Texas are very important,” Flores emphasized after Patrick told the story of the landowner who had an oil company crew leave the gate open on her property and having to chase down her cows after they left.
Patrick also praised Flores for authoring the original bill in 2019 related to property tax relief. That bill failed to make it to the governor’s desk but the bill was re-introduced in 2021 and led to the passage of Constitutional Amendments 1 and 2 on May 7.
Asked if there was anything he would like to tell the community that nobody knows about him, Flores said he played the guitar and was self-taught.
Patrick spoke up and added that Flores has been the caregiver for his wife who has severe health issues for 25 years and that “Pete goes home every night from wherever he is to care for her.”
“That speaks to the character of the person,” Patrick said.
Asked about the probability of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, Patrick said the state would go back to the original law before Roe and it will make it a criminal offense for a medical professional but not the woman.
“It will go back to the previous law which allows for an abortion to protect the health of the mother,” Patrick said. He later clarified that rape and incest would not be a reason for an abortion in Texas under the provisions of the old law.
Another topic Patrick and Flores discussed was the inflation.
“You won’t be able to overcome the federal government’s policies of printing unlimited money,” Patrick said, “and you are going to see the FED raise interest rates until the interest rate gets higher than the inflation rate.”
He said he believes the country will have to go to a shakeout related to several bad decisions by the Biden administration.
Patrick said Texas has the ninth largest economy in the world with the state’s $1.9 trillion economy and that Texas is “the economic engine of the recovery.”
“We will come out of it sooner and we will be hurt less,” he said. “But we can’t spend all the money. We will come out with the biggest surplus we’ve ever had, partly because of all the federal stimulus money. We need to hold on to our money and just spend it for the things we need to do.”
Patrick said the $2 billion that the state has spent with Operation Lone Star in the effort to stop the flow of migrants across the border will be backfilled from other tax revenue in future budgets.
He said Texas has more money in its “rainy day fund” than any other state other than possibly Alaska and, in fact, more than most of the other states in the country combined.
One great accomplishment in recent legislative sessions, Patrick said, was after the stock market crash in 2011, the Texas Teacher Retirement System’s loss was cut from $150 million down to $100 million. He said the state was able to return the retirement fund to actuarial status, guaranteeing recipients will receive their retirement funds in the future.
“We’ve been very careful to grow our economy and not spend all the money and that’s what we will continue to do,” he added.
The lieutenant governor also praised Murr for authoring the recent voter integrity bill that passed the legislature in the 2021 session. The bill includes voter ID, prohibiting ballot-harvesting and other voting-related issues.
Also Patrick said that he wants to see a showdown with the federal government on who controls the border. He pointed out Arizona’s law providing for the state to have control that went to the Supreme Court was overruled in a 5-3 vote, but Patrick believes with the six-vote conservative majority now on the court that the outcome will be different.
“We need to get it back to court, push the envelope,” he said. “We have never had a president who would allow our country to be invaded.”
Pete Flores previously served one term in the Texas Senate from 2018 to 2020 representing District 19. District 24, a geographically large district, is made up of Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie and Kimble counties, plus Bell, Burnet, Coryell, Lampasas, Llano, Medina, Sutton and Williamson counties in Central Texas.
Dawn Buckingham previously represented Kerr County, but is running for Texas Land Commissioner in the November election
Flores grew up in Laredo and graduated from Texas A&M University. He has 27 years of law enforcement experience, having previously led the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s statewide enforcement division.
He holds a Master Peace Officer Certificate. He retired in 2012 and works as a consultant and law enforcement instructor.
He lives in Pleasanton, is married with two children and two grandchildren.
Flores has drawn the endorsement of former Governor Rick Perry, Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump.
Issues such as economic development in the 13-county district as well has property rights, border issues and housing top Flores’ agenda for the next legislative session, if elected.
“Pete is a guardian of property rights,” said Murr during the interview. Property rights include mineral rights, land use rights and water rights.
Flores also emphasized the need to bring more good, high-paying jobs to the communities in District 24 and increasing energy production in Texas.
