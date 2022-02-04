City updates response to winter storm

The City of Kerrville’s Police, Fire and Public Works departments continue to warn that area travel conditions will remain extremely hazardous this evening through at least tomorrow morning as sub-freezing temperatures negatively impact local bridges, roads, driveways and sidewalks. Citizens are encouraged to stay home and avoid travel if at all possible, especially with a hard freeze expected overnight. There will be black ice after the roads refreeze that is very dangerous and difficult to see.
There is good news. The KPD did not have to respond to any auto crashes within the city limits today, there have been no reports of water breaks or other water-related issues among the city’s utility customers, and KPUB is currently reporting no power issues within its service area.
There were four visitors to today’s warming center at First United Methodist Church, and overnight accommodations have been made for those who need them at the Salvation Army (855 Hays St.), which opens at 6 p.m. and can take up to 20 people overnight. If there is a high demand for overnight shelter beyond what the Salvation Army can manage, we will post a notification and reopen the FUMC gym as a shelter.
The city’s Street Department has and will continue to treat area roads and bridges with de-ice treatments throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning, but urges citizens to avoid travel if possible until weather conditions improve.
City Hall, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and other non-essential city services will be closed until at least noon tomorrow, at which time a determination will be made about when to resume operations.
Stay home, stay warm, stay safe and stay tuned to the city’s Facebook, Twitter and website pages for additional updates.
