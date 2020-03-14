Inmate visitation suspended at Kerr County Jail

In addition to multiple closures, suspensions and/or adjustments in operations reported locally, Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has announced inmate visitation at the Kerr County Jail has been suspended due to restrictions imposed once Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency for the state due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
The Kerr County Jail has suspended visitation until further notice per Texas Commission on Jail Standards,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer provided a memorandum written by Brandon S. Wood, TCJS executive director Brandon S. Wood.
“In accordance with section 418.016 of the Texas Governement Code, the Office of the Governor grants TCJS’s request to suspend 37 Tex. Admin. Code 291.4. Visitation plan, Wood wrote. “This suspension is in effect until terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the March 13, 2020 disaster declaration is lifed or expires, All efforts should be made to allow attorney visitation so as not to impact the court system. Attorneys should be screened prior to entry into the facility.”
More information will be reported when made availalble.
