Fatality accident reported on Interstate 10

Treacherous road conditions due to the current winter storm resulted in multiple traffic accidents over the past two days, including a fatality accident on Interstate 10.
According to Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information officer, the deadly accident occurred Thursday evening at 9:29 p.m. near Mile Marker 510 of the interstate.
“Upon arrival, officers located a tractor trailer involved in collision with a Ford F-350 pickup truck, just inside the Kerrville city limits,” Lamb said. “The tractor trailer was westbound when it attempted to slow for traffic that was at a standstill due to inclement weather conditions ahead.”
Lamb said the tractor trailer flipped onto its side and slid on the icy pavement.
“The trailer collided with the Ford F-350 pickup that was stopped for traffic, seriously injuring the two occupants,” Lamb said.
Lamb said both occupants of the Ford F-350 were transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center by Kerrville Fire Department EMS personnel.
“At about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, one of the occupants of the pickup succumbed to his injuries,” Lamb said. “No further information regarding the condition of the second injured party is available at this time.”
Lamb said KPD officers are conducting an investigation into the accident.
“At this time, there will be no charges pending for the driver of the tractor trailer, as it appears road conditions at the time of the accident were a major contributing factor,” Lamb said. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
