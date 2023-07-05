Patriotism abounds in Kerrville

Patriotic-themed bicycles, wagons, costumes, and even pets were out in force to help continue the revival of the Bluebell Hills Neighborhood July 4 parade, that also featured a veterans’ color guard along with a drum corps at this year’s event on Tuesday.
Approximately four dozen bikers, mostly school-age youngsters but also including a smattering of adults, took part in the mile-and-a-half event that enjoyed its fourth happening since being re-started in 2019, losing only 2020 to COVID.
Trinity Baptist Church Pastor John Wheat blessed the gathering of participants and onlookers with a pre-parade prayer, followed by appreciative remarks from Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner.
“It is so exciting. I wish every neighborhood in our community would do something like this,” said the mayor.
“When my husband and I were stationed in Turkey, flying our country’s flag was limited, even on the air base. This event and the American flag takes on a whole new meaning for us,” said Mayor Eychner.
After the prayer and opening comments, the parade was led out of the TBC parking lot by a Kerrville Fire Department truck, followed by members of the Hill Country Color Guard.
“This year’s parade is the first for us,” said Arnold Rathke, Naval Petty Officer 3rd Class (Ret.).
The color guard also consisted of Air Force veterans Doak Nibblett (Master Sgt.), Bill Vaughn (Staff Sgt.), Keith Morvant (Sgt.), and U.S. Army retirees Frank Bertagnolli (Col.) and Raymond M. Tear (Spec. 4).
“We are all in for the parade,” said Mayor Eychner’s husband George, himself a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, who made sure pet dog Honey Bee was decked out in red, white, and blue.
“The parade reportedly had its origins back in the 1980s. My husband Greg Lewis lived on Bluebonnet, and either watched or took part in the parade,” said Sarah Lewis.
“I think Katy Kappel and Martha Hix talked about it (the parade) going on then,” said Sarah, who labels herself as “part-time organizer.”
Nextdoor.com is one method Sarah indicated is used to get the word out.
“We also just started calling people, and they showed up,” said Kappel who was dressed as “Lady Liberty” and helped lead the parade.
“I moved to Kerrville from Austin where there were four or five neighborhood parades on July 4, and while talking with Martha, we decided it was a shame Kerrville did not have something similar,” Kappel said.
“There was a drum line when we began the event years and years ago, then we did not have it. It is nice to have a group from Ingram Tom Moore High School this year,” said Kappel.
“We used to march, then go to someone’s house and have sack lunches,” said neighborhood resident Paul Locke, who was with friend Deeana Kimble.
“Today’s parade is my first time to watch,” Kimble said.
Along with Kappel, the Lewis family also headed up the contingent of bikers and other parade entrants, with daughters Olivia, age eight, and six-year old Parker.
“The girls have done the parade since we re-started in 2019,” Sarah said.
“We helped decorate our bikes,” Parker said.
TBC staff member Sue Owens passed out color maps of the route, and assisted serving refreshments afterwards.
“I was not as involved last year since it was my first year at the church, but this year I am on the committee that helped,” Owens said.
Another newcomer to the neighborhood tradition is Starkey Elementary student Jaleel Anderson, age 11.
“This is my first time in the parade. My aunt Michelle Yanez called me the night before the event and asked me if I would like to take part. I looked forward to seeing some of my friends in the parade,” said Anderson.
Elsie and Brian Noel were along the route watching their initial Bluebell Hills Neighborhood parade.
“We are watching our grandchildren,” Elsie said.
“We moved to Kerrville from Salt Lake City to be closer to the grandkids and because of the warmer weather. Parades like this would vary from year to year in different parts of the neighborhood when we lived in Utah,” said Brian.
ITM Band Director Samuel Bigott remarked he was glad several of his musicians could take part.
“It was difficult to gather the entire band together this time of the summer, but almost half a dozen in the drum corps made it, which is great for the middle of summer,” said Bigott.
