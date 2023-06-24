Exploring possibility of local bowling alley

Former Mayor of Kerrville Bill Blackburn has expressed a public hope to bring a bowling alley back to Kerrville for residents young and old, as well as tourists, to enjoy.
Blackburn — who became mayor in 2018 and retired in 2022, passing the mayoral torch to longtime realtor and resident Judy Eychner — caught up with the Community Journal after hosting a local public meeting to assess interest in the project.
“One of my promises (as mayor) was to make the city a great place for youth and young adults,” he said. “I would meet with high school youth in a variety of settings, asking, ‘What do we not have here that you want?’ and they would always say a roller rink or a bowling alley.”
Asked why, Blackburn added, they’d say they wanted a single location where they had something to do, somewhere to spend time with friends, and somewhere to get something to eat.
“So what I felt like when I left office was that I had an unfulfilled promise as mayor,” explained Blackburn. “I didn’t ever promise I was going to be able to bring a bowling alley — I still don’t — but I’m willing to gauge the interest and see what we can do.”
He added that such a project would be a private business and thus was not something the City of Kerrville itself could fund or build.
While the city has a population of approximately 26,000, he said, Kerr County writ large has more than 50,000 residents — and 100,000 locals in total regularly shop in the city.
Blackburn said more and more family entertainment centers sporting offerings like bowling alleys and laser tag are cropping up in small towns in Texas.
“I feel like these have grown in popularity post-pandemic because it’s fun, you’re social with friends, and it really is for all ages,” he said. “I know many residents who are 65 to 80 (years old) would bowl if there was an opportunity.”
Blackburn said that although he himself is not an avid bowler, he sees such an addition to Kerrville as a real boon to the community.
“When I think of Kerrville, if you had another nice clean place to go and do something you enjoy, it increases the enjoyment of the place,” Blackburn noted. Tourists, too, would enjoy such an attraction, especially on hot-weather days, he added.
Blackburn has gauged interest through social media like Facebook, where the suggestion of a bowling alley has received hundreds of likes and comments.
On June 12, he also helmed a public meeting at the Dietert Center to encourage public discussion on the idea of building a bowling alley. Attendees were enthusiastic.
“There is real interest,” Blackburn said. “We had a meeting and what we looked at was: What are the advantages of this kind of family entertainment center?”
One such advantage would be economic development, he said: Businesses that are looking to expand look at local quality of life and not just tax abatement, and a bowling alley would improve quality of life in Kerrville.
“This would attract people from Junction, Rocksprings, Medina, Leakey, and it’s one more thing for visitors to do when they’re here,” Blackburn explained.
At the public meeting, many attendees noted that — while Kerrville has sported now-defunct or razed bowling alleys in the past — they have for years been forced to travel as far as Fredericksburg, San Antonio or Waco to go bowling.
But, Blackburn cautioned, he continues to remind residents that this would be a business and a large investment that would take some time to accomplish.
“When you look at buying land anywhere in the county, construction or redoing an existing building, staff, insurance, maintenance — some (investor) has got to really believe this will work,” he said.
Blackburn has been reaching out to potential investors and the long-term hope is to create a family entertainment center that is both a bowling alley, a café, and possibly an arcade or miniature golf course.
“There are investors that are looking at this and we have made contact with some of them,” he said. “We have some initial interest but it’s still very early in the process.”
Blackburn noted that his chief hope if the project comes to fruition is that it would “increase joy and fun in Kerrville.”
“I think it would be a good place for families, friends, and neighbors to convene together and I think it would increase the positives of this place,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.