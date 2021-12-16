KCSO thwarts $400K fraud attempt

A Kerr County resident could have been swindled out of $400,000 if not for the expertise, diligent investigation and collaboration with federal officials by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Unit and KCSO investigators.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the victim first contacted KCSO in September, reporting fraudulent activity surrounding a real estate transaction.
“A Kerr County resident reported to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office that she was in the process of purchasing some investment properties in Kerr County and was working with a local realtor,” Leitha said. “She stated that she was sent wiring instructions by the title company to complete the transaction, and then wired over $400,000 to the specified account. She soon realized that the email she received from the title company was fraudulent and the recipient account did not belong to the title company.”
Leitha said that upon realizing she had wired funds to an account not associated with the title company, the resident immediately contacted her bank and requested that the wire transfer be recalled.
KCSO Criminal Investigations Unit deputies forwarded the initial report to Investigator Lucas Flores, of the KCSO Digital Forensic Unit.
“Investigator Flores is also a Task Force Officer with the United States Secret Service and is currently assigned to the South Texas Regional Task Force,” Leitha said. “He has received hundreds of training hours in the topic of Digital Forensics and Network Intrusion investigations. According to Investigator Flores, this incident is a classic example of a Business Email Compromise.”
After completing an interview with the victim, Leitha said Flores immediately contacted his counterparts at the U.S. Secret Service field office in San Antonio and they began to investigate the status of the wire transfer recall.
“Within minutes, they determined that the wire transfer had not been recalled and the money had been transferred through at least two additional bank accounts and was currently in an account in New York City,” Leitha said. “Task Force Members immediately put a hold on the account and advised the bank that the transaction was fraudulent.”
The victim’s money was seized by the U.S. Secret Service on Nov. 26 and is now in the process of being returned, Leitha said.
“Computer savvy criminals know how to use the dark web to look for password lists from accounts that have been compromised in the past,” Flores said. “They will then take these passwords and attempt to gain access to email accounts all over the country. When they gain access, they can determine if there is any way to make money. In this case they were able to access the realtor’s email and found that a transaction for over $400,000 was likely going to be a good target.”
Due to the increase of Network Intrusion cases in the area, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio field Office, Paul Duran has stated that The South Texas Regional Task Force is making the investigation of these types of cases a priority and plan on bringing those who are responsible to Justice. The Task Force has identified a possible suspect in this case and will continue to investigate.
“The KCSO Digital Forensic Unit is making a difference - and in this case, a $400,000 difference – for victims and potential victims,” Leitha said. “Investigator Flores showed great skill and professionalism at all levels of this case, and with our federal agency partners. Like all criminal activity, digital crimes are 24/7, and his quick action likely prevented a catastrophic loss for this Kerr County resident.”
The victim, who has requested anonymity, added, “Our experience with wire fraud has been humbling, devastating, and revealing: It’s humbling because I have used on-line banking for decades, and I thought I knew what I was doing. It’s devastating because the fraudsters disrupted our lives and wrecked our dreams. It was especially revealing because the big banks we trusted gave us unfounded expectations that they would make things right, but they have done little or nothing. Instead, they enabled the fraudsters. But beyond all the negatives, this experience has also strengthened my faith. I prayed for the right help to get our money restored to us, and that help came through in Luke Flores and the other creative and diligent agents and investigators in the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service. For many weeks, Luke has been our lifeline for help, information, and reassurance.”
You can check to see if your email credentials are on the dark web by going to www.haveibeenpwned.com. If any of your accounts show to be PWNED, it is highly recommended that you change your passwords to ALL of your accounts.
If you find yourself the victim of a network intrusion such as a Business Email Compromise or a ransomware attack, please call the U.S. Secret Service Field Office in San Antonio at (210) 308-6220 or call the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 896-1216, ext. 2453 for the Digital Forensic Unit.
Phishing and Spear Phishing are two of the most common methods of gaining access to private information. Learn more about Phishing scams and how to prevent them at https://www.occ.gov/topics/consumers-and-communities/consumer-protection/fraud-resources/phishing-attack-prevention.html
Timing is key to recovering any lost assets or information. Do not wait to contact law enforcement if you have lost money in a BEC. The victim in this case was very fortunate to be getting the funds returned. The longer you wait to report crimes such as these to Law Enforcement, the less likely a recovery becomes.
Lastly, you can also report fraud and other internet crimes to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, IC3 at https://www.ic3.gov/.
