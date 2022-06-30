Hunt fire continues to burn, firefighters on scene since Monday

Local and state firefighters have been battling a massive brush fire in West Kerr County since Monday and are still on the scene trying to contain the blaze.
According to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas, the fire was sparked by lightning on Monday, flared up again on Tuesday and is continuing to burn.
An estimated 500 acres have already been claimed by the fire, Thomas said, but no structures have been damaged as of Thursday afternoon.
“We did have three structures threatened, but firefighters were able to protect them,” Thomas said.
The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department initially responded and requested mutual aid from Divide and Mountain Home VFDs. The Texas A&M Forest Service was called in on Tuesday and have remained on scene, bringing much-needed resources to battle the blaze.
Thomas said TFS personnel have brought dozers to cut out fire lines to control the blaze and as many as four helicopters and air planes have been assisting in many ways, Thomas said.
“One plane is providing an ‘air attack’,” Thomas said. “You might call that pilot a ‘spotter’, who is the eye in the sky for folks on the ground to let them know which direction the fire is moving and where they should set up.”
Thomas said TFS helicopters have also flown multiple missions dropping flame retardant on the brittle brush to help slow the fire.
As of this morning, Hunt VFD officials have reported the fire was 30 percent contained.
Thomas said he is hoping the current weather conditions of mild winds and high humidity will provide relief for fighters and allow them to can control of the fire.
According to Thomas, 60-70 firefighters and TFS personnel have been on scene, fighting the fire over the past few days.
Thomas is advising local residents to avoid the area and asking citizens in the area to be observant, looking for traveling embers and ashes.
