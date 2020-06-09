Registration open for P2K ‘Vintage Radio’ workshop

Kerrville's Community Theater company is expanding their outreach to interested local senior adults with an invitation to a special, "social-distance-friendly" workshop starting on Monday.
This year's "Wonderful Senior Workshop" is called "Vintage Radio," and it will lead students through the process of writing, voicing, recording and broadcasting a radio-style murder mystery.
The entire process will be presented in a format that allows participants to practice safe distancing as recommended during the Covid-19 crisis.
Guest instructor Janice Fronczak is visiting Kerrville again this summer, as she has for several years. Last year she presented her first workshop for seniors at Playhouse 2000, called "Act Your Age."
Janice is Professor of Theater at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, specializing in interactive instruction for all ages.
In the workshop, students will create an original radio-style script around the idea of a community theater group trapped by inclement weather during rehearsal for an Agatha-Christie-style mystery. When life starts to imitate art, and actors, technicians, even the director begin disappearing, the remaining company must work together to discover who the murderer is.
The two-week workshop will meet Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. from June 15-26 in the Werlein Annex Studio, next door to the Cailloux Theater at 910 Main Street in Kerrville.
Attendance will be limited to the first 10 enrollees to ensure proper spacing. The cost is $110 for both weeks. The workshop is structured to make single weeks a complete experience, and - if space is available - a one-week session will be available for $55.
Advance enrollment is recommended, and can be arranged by calling the Cailloux Box Office at 896-9393.
In addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 manages, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with or auditioning for P2K, readers can visit www.playhouse2000 .com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.