For eight years, Veterans Assistance Dogs of Texas has been fulfilling their mission here of “training service dogs and providing them at no cost to disabled Veterans.”
In 2019-20, VA Dogs enhanced the lives of 13 Texas veterans by issuing them Service Dogs, which were professionally trained at a cost of approximately $25,000 each (since inception, 38 veterans).
“We could do twice that if the money was here. But it costs about $25,000 per dog. That includes intensive veterinarian checks for every prospective dog, because we want each of them to have a 10-year run with their assigned veteran,” said Clayson Lambert, director of public relations with VA Dogs of Texas.
“We’re in our eighth year now. In our first year, we had the services of one dog trainer; and we assigned service dogs to one or two veterans.”
He said this organization is now a registered nonprofit group with a board of directors. Their goal from the beginning has been to enrich the lives of Texas veterans by providing them with service dogs at no cost.
“And we use ‘rescue dogs’ and give them a purpose in life, too,” Lambert said.
In December 2019, they bought 20 acres in West Kerr County that already was furnished with a three-bedroom house, one smaller home the former owner was using as an office, and a barn.
After purchasing the property, Lambert said they poured an additional foundation for the dog kennels; and found a readymade building to provide the inside kennel space, eight on each side of an aisle. When that was installed and connected to water and electricity, they added outside “runs” for each kennel connected by “dog doors.”
Current residents include Snickers, Thor, Eli, Rocko and Cole.
Rose Sclafani is kennel manager and a trainer. She lives on the property in the smaller home.
Since the site was formerly an open rural space for a personal home, Lambert said their next big project is finding funding to construct a dog-proof fence around the kennels. They want the dogs to be able to get exercise and run outside regularly, without needing to be on leashes and taken out one by one by Sclafani.
Lambert estimated they need about $20,000 for that fencing.
“We have seven trainers we send dogs to, five in the Hill Country. But some are as far away as Houston. And Rose can do many things here to begin that process. But we need that fence to keep the dogs fit and safe,” Lambert said.
He said their main trainers are at the Hill Country Dog Center in Pipe Creek, who can train dogs, to graduation, in five months, when it used to take 12-14 months.
They also hope to erect a well house for their water well; and add more housing to allow them to bring out three additional veterans for the training sessions.
The added housing with multiple bedrooms probably would cost about $65,000, he said, with a septic tank and utility tie-ins.
For this service dog work, Lambert said they most often look for German Shepherds or German Shepherd mixes, and chocolate or yellow Labrador Retrievers.
Sometimes the veterans who apply to get a trained service dog have mental issues; and for them the size of a dog isn’t important. But when the vets have mobility disabilities, the larger dogs can help prop them up and provide stability, he said.
The trainers also evaluate each dog’s temperament, ability to learn, and physical condition.
“Dogs have personalities, and since we work with rescue dogs, they can ‘carry baggage.’ We don’t know what their life was like before we get them. We find out during the evaluation and training if they get distracted too easily, or other problems.”
Some “wash out” of training with the veterans, he said. One didn’t graduate as a service dog but was basically well-trained and friendly; and they sent her to be a companion dog at an assisted living facility, for the residents. Another dog was too fixated on chasing any deer that came by, and they placed him elsewhere.
Lambert said they have seven dogs at the Mountain Home location awaiting evaluations and training when the money is available; and six others out with trainers now.
All seven trainers train three to four more in sequence.
Each dog is trained to pass certain criteria including a “public access test,” for example, its behavior in a big store with lots of people moving around, and distractions in a restaurant setting.
Others are, does the dog ignore or obey every command; and focus on its owner so completely that it will lie at the owner’s feet and not get distracted.
“The veterans who have applied and been picked to receive a dog are scheduled to gather at the West Kerr location, three at a time so far, to see how the dogs interact with them,” Lambert said.
The house has bedrooms for three vets; two baths, a kitchen, dining area, living room, and outdoor decks, plus one room they use as a class room or conference room for the board, and other “business” meetings.
Sclafani said she’s worked with dogs and with prospective veteran “owners” who she thought were going to be perfect fits with each other. But when the decision day came, some dogs showed their own preferences and ignored one vet or another to go straight to the person the dog felt drawn to. That’s also a factor in the final decision.
Each graduating dog gets a “service dog” vest with a secure pocket in which it carries a certification card for its owner’s use, if needed. Lambert said not every dog that people claim as a service animal actually has been trained this way.
Lambert said they’ve “graduated” two classes of veteran and service dog duos in the past three to four months.
The veterans waiting for a trained dog now have to wait 18-24 months, based on the number of dogs the local organization can train for the money they have, to pay trainers and expenses.
Lambert said they concentrate on dogs and veterans from Texas, emphasizing the Hill Country, but they have placed dogs with vets as distant as the Panhandle and Corpus Christi.
VA Dogs started as a charity project of Kerrville’s Elks Lodge, when that organization created a charity fund and then decided how to spend the money. Lambert said they chose service dogs for veterans, and began with $15,000. They were doing business as “Veteran Assistance Dogs of Texas.”
In 2017, the program became its own 501(c)3 organization; and Lambert said they first paid the $15,000 back to the Elks.
Their first location was on Spur 100 near Freeman-Fritts Animal Welfare Society shelter/clinic. But housing space there was too limited for the veterans.
They continue to work with Kerr County Animal Control and like departments in adjacent counties; Kerrville Pets Alive!; and other organizations here.
In addition to paid dog trainers, Kathy Rider is training director, and Verla Bruner is director of development, especially in seeking grants and donations.
“We have five board members; and are looking for two more, preferably energetic veterans who know a lot of people,” Lambert said.
Their office is located now at 832-C Harper Rd., Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Area residents can donate to VA Dogs of Texas using the following avenues:
• Visit their website at www.vadogs.org;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.