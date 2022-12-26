Solving difficult disputes

Almost 30 years ago the Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center began helping the local courts settle complicated civil cases. After two years the program went dormant but was revised in 2002 and has been in constant operation since that time.
Executive Director of the 501(c)3 corporation is retired attorney Ed Reaves, but more than 100 volunteers have provided to clients through the program in the multiple counties served by the office.
Five counties, Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall and Kimble provide funding, and most of the cases referred for mediation by the courts, but cases also are assigned from Mason, Menard, McCulloch, Edwards, Real, Uvalde or Medina counties, as needed, according to Reaves.
“We do charge fees to the parties we work with, but if they are declared indigent already then we don’t charge,” Reaves said. Reaves has been with the HCDRC for the past 18 ½ years.
They handle mostly civil cases related to family law, especially divorce and child custody cases, but also work with families involved in Child Protective Services cases. Reaves and the center’s coordinator Hazel Hurt, also a trained mediator with extensive real estate background, have handled most of the caseload assigned by the courts during the COVID pandemic period, most of them by ZOOM meetings, but there are more than 100 trained mediators in the multi-county area that are available to help as needed. Volunteers include retired judges, attorneys, plus people will all kinds of different backgrounds.
“Several current judges served as mediators before taking the bench. We have had tremendous support from the judiciary in all of the counties we serve. Many of the judges won’t hear a case until the parties have tried to get an agreement. Judges often tell the parties ‘you are not going to like what I’m going to do. It’s much better for you to make the decisions about your children’s future,’” Reaves added.
The center has a total of four conference rooms available so persons going through the mediation process can be separated and mediators can go from room to room to work out a settlement. Rarely, two mediations can take place at the same time, Reaves said.
“Almost 100 percent of the cases we work with are civil cases, but rarely we work on criminal juvenile cases where there is a victim and compensation as a factor in settling the case in court,” Reaves said.
Reaves said occasionally they travel to other counties to do the mediations, but now most mediations are done on ZOOM.
“We get people from all over the state, like a person from El Paso and a person in Tyler may request mediation, so they want to meet here. It’s not always the amount of money involved, but sometimes it is, especially in real estate cases,” Reaves said. He said Hurt often serves as a co-mediator in cases.
Hazel Hurt worked many years for local real estate appraiser Beck Gipson so she enables the center to “negotiate with knowledge,” especially in easement issues, according to Reaves.
Reaves said divorce cases that are sent to mediation don’t always involve property settlements only, but also involve the designation of the primary parent for child custody issues. He said there are many different varieties of possession of the children depending on the specific situations.
“The essence of our job is to listen carefully and then communicate clearly what we have been authorized to say to the other party. We have to represent each side of the negotiations. It feels good when we can help the parties come to an agreement. It’s rare when both parties don’t thank us,” Reaves said.
Reaves said the center has mediated more than 2,000 cases in the time he has been there, over 200 of them were CPS type of cases.
Hurt, who has been with the center for 16 years, is very intuitive, especially in cases involving animals, according to Reaves. Pets sometimes become part of the settlement, especially in divorce cases.
Rules for mediation by a “Dispute Resolution Organization” have been covered by law in Texas since 1987 under Chapter 154 the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code. It says all mediations must be confidential, informal and private.
The conference rooms at the local center are attractively decorated to give the participants a relaxed atmosphere, often with background music, to participate in the mediations.
Reaves prepares a “shell of a settlement” before the mediation starts depending on the kind of case is involved and then reminds the parties that they can agree to anything they want to, but the judge in the case will have to agree to it.
“If they come to an agreement, then their attorney sends a copy of the agreement to the judge of the court in which the case is pending. If no agreement is reached, then we send a letter to the judge saying they reached an impasse and could not agree. Then the judge sets it for trial and makes the decision. One of the secrets to a successful mediation is treating everyone involved with respect, regardless of the allegations,” Reaves said.
“It’s like Las Vegas, what happens here stays here. If not, you have to go across the street to the “Big Casino” (the courtroom) and take your chances,” he added.
The typical fee charged to each party in divorce and most civil cases will increase from $400 to $450 after January 1.
Recently an attorney told Reaves, “I don’t know what we’d do without you because of the cost” because other mediators are available but charge considerably more than the HCDRC.
Reaves has been an attorney since 1970. His wife Sylvia is a professional counselor and sometimes comes to help with cases because she is Spanish-speaking. They have worked with about 120 different cases so far in 2022, down from about 200 cases a year prior to the pandemic. They also sometimes get involved in family violence cases when a pre-litigation agreement is needed. The agreement can be enforced even if the parties have not filed the formal divorce paperwork yet.
“We are not sure why our caseload has decreased recently. The pandemic affected a lot of cases because for a long time the courts were closed down. We have had a 70 percent settlement rate since the pandemic began. Judges see us as a ‘win-win,’ especially when they can send cases over and have them settled without going to trial.”
For more information on the Hill Country Dispute Resolution Center call (830) 792-5000 or go to www.hillcountrydrc.com. They are located across the street from the Kerr County Courthouse at 327 Earl Garrett, Suite 108.
