Tivy announces National Merit Scholars

Two Tivy High School students have been named National Commended Scholars and four have been named Rural and Small Town Scholars by the College Board.
Jamie Lee and Cade Secor earned National Merit Commended honors, in addition to the Rural and Small Town recognition.
Jonathan Halpin and Caleb Fineske also earned Rural and Small Town Scholar recognition.
“This is an amazing accomplishment for our students to achieve,” said Dr. Kendall Young, Tivy High School Guidance Counselor.
“With over 3.5 million students each fall taking the PSAT and only a little more than 3,000 qualifying for commended status, we are extremely proud of these students for their hard work and dedication to such excellence. As well, we are thrilled that all four students were recognized for their stellar performance and selected for the new Rural and Small town Recognition Program. We congratulate them all and look forward to watching them further succeed in life.”
Students are eligible for recognition by College Board if they take the PSAT in October of the junior year; achieve the minimum requested PSAT scores; earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 by the middle of their junior year; and identify as African American, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
