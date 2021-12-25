‘Angel Tree’ benefits 515 children

Major Missy Romack has been working hard at representing Mrs. Claus while directing the Angel Tree Christmas campaign for the local Salvation Army Kroc Center, aided by her own group of essential elves.
Distribution of donated gifts for the registered Angel Tree children and senior citizens was last week, after Romack and her helpers turned both the largest room in the Social Service Center and the storage building behind it into the organized warehouse space.
“We registered 515 kids and seniors this year from applications we started accepting last October,” Romack said. “Then we put the Angel Trees in different locations out around the community in November.”
She said area residents started bringing gifts for those families soon after that.
“We had about 60 ‘angels’ left on tags on those trees into November; and those tags were passed out to congregation members at Calvary Temple Church. They helped us by getting gifts for those last ‘angels’,” Romack said.
“Elves” preparation
The parents were asked to provide information about the children they were registering, including what schools they attend; and their identities including information from their birth certificates.
“We registered children from ages zero to 13 this year. And parents were asked about clothing sizes and sock sizes to fill in on the Angel Tree tags.”
She said the parents were asked about the favorite toys each of their children were asking for this year.
“They listed Baby Yoda, and Spiderman, and something called ‘Cocoa Melon.’ I had to look up that last one. I didn’t know what that one was,” Romack said. “Tablets also were popular requests, especially if they are multi-use for games,” Romack said. “I suppose the kids are used to them, from school. But at our house it’s a question of discipline versus ‘babysitting.’ Maybe the parents don’t ‘want’ to have them get one; but the kids ‘need’ it.”
Romack said many of the families listed requests for bicycles, too.
To give the possible donors some clues about sizes, Romack said each Angel Tree tag for a child should have the child’s height in inches and his or her weight. And there also are charts of the sizes of bikes online.
And to help that along in their in-house organization, there was a separate group of volunteers who came to the Social Center just to help put the bicycles together, ready to ride on Christmas Day.
“That one volunteer came with five or six of his buddies to assemble and put together the bikes,” she said.
Romack said the Salvation Army doesn’t do a food drive at Christmas.
She said in the past weeks leading up to the Christmas distribution, she’s had the help of about 10 volunteers day to day.
This year that included Romack’s mother Delia Cordero and her brother Gabriel Cordero from Amarillo.
For supplies to organize all this, child by child, they start with some essential supplies, including very large brown paper bags, one per child. Opened up and set on the floor, each one is about waist-high for the adult volunteers. Romack and the volunteers mark each bag with the child’s name and assigned number.
Their donated gifts are put in the bag, plus a new roll or two of Christmas gift wrap for the parents to use to wrap the gifts for Christmas Day.
If the child listed also got a bicycle, the tag also says “+ bike” so the volunteers use walkie-talkies to tell the adults at the “bike barn” another recipients’ parents are on their way. They are instructed to drive through to the separate storage building where the labeled bikes are lined up numerically by the recipient child’s ID number.
Romack said the employees at Burke’s did a toy drive for the Kroc Center this year, too.
Romack said she knows personally what this campaign can mean to the families they sign up, to get gifts for the children.
She said when she was a child, her mother signed up Missy to be an Angel Tree kid and she still remembers quite clearly the white ruffled top and the black skirt she received as gifts that year.
“I know what it felt like,” she said, “to have people care about me, people I didn’t even know. And now look at me, I’m a Salvation Army officer.”
Recipient families – at least the grownups – were given a window of appointment times last Friday to drive through the parking lot at the Social Service Center to pick up the gifts for their children.
The Social Center building as well as the main Kroc Center also were decorated with painted artwork on the windows, a gift of the time and talents of Tivy High School art students.
They had a Grinch theme this year for last Saturday’s breakfast, cookie decorating and pictures with Santa at the main Kroc Center building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.