Middle school to include sixth graders

After hearing results of surveys sent to Kerrville ISD parents regarding the concept of including sixth grade students at the newly-built middle school, Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees members voted unanimously to support the move for the 2022-23 school year.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust began the discussion on moving sixth grade students from the current B.T. Wilson campus to the middle school by saying he hosted two open houses, visited with various school organizations, and the district sent surveys to 1,270 families, of which 40 percent responded and overwhelmingly were in favor of the move.
Foust said of parents with students ages kindergarten through fifth grade, 70 percent of the surveys responded favorably.
Of the parents responding with students in fourth or fifth grade, Foust said 75 percent were supportive.
Foust said the concept of combining the sixth grade campus with the middle school first became a discussion in 2016-17 when the district’s Facilities Planning Committee, made up of parents, teachers and community members, began assessing needs for the district across all campuses prior to the 2018 Bond Election.
“We committed to that committee that we could not make any programming decisions until we successfully passed the bond and successfully completed the middle school,” Foust said.
He said that shortly after the bond issue passed to make needed improvements to campuses and build the new Hal Peterson Middle School, members of that committee approached him asking about making the programming change to include sixth grade in the middle school.
“So, we built it in such a way that we had the flexibility to include sixth grade into the middle school,” Foust said. “However, we waited until construction was completed and promised that this fall we would revisit the discussion.”
Which he did by hosting meetings with the various Parent-Teacher Organizations and members of the Kerrville Public School Foundation, and by sending the surveys to KISD parents, as well as posting the survey on the district’s website to gather feedback.
The key to surveys, Foust said, was allowing for parents to submit questions.
“Most important in that process is that we had open-ended comments available for each of those surveys,” Foust said. “So, we asked for them to please give us any comments or concerns they had.”
Foust said the comments section of the surveys allowed for his staff to create a Frequently Asked Questions document to post on website.
“We had a handful of questions that were asked repeatedly,” Foust said.
Of those questions, Foust said most were concerned with safety of younger students being mixed with older students, and traffic concerns on Loop 534.
Foust said that a separate academic wing for core sixth grade classes can be established, to limit interaction among the grades. Lunch times can also be alternated between grades.
With regard to the traffic issue, Foust said changes to the current drop-off and pick-up flow have already resulted in improvement and added that, moving forward, more changes can be added to improve the traffic flow.
“That’s not to say that we couldn’t have a staggered start time,” Foust said. “And we feel that the safety issues for sixth graders was somewhat considered in the design.”
Ultimately, Foust said, the programming, operations decisions such as combining sixth grade with the middle school, do not require board approval, but he wanted to include the board in the discussion and the decision so to let the community know that everyone was included and supportive.
Trustees asked detailed questions regarding current B.T. Wilson staff, capacity, and housing of students.
Foust said that no B.T. Wilson staff would lose their jobs, including administration, teachers, food services and janitorial.
He mentioned some teachers might wish to return to elementary classrooms instead of the higher level secondary duties, and said he is aware of at least one whom he promised to accommodate.
“And, we always have openings in food service and janitorial,” Foust said.
With regard to the capacity of the middle school, Foust said that it currently is set up for 1,200 students and addressed citizen Shirley Bell, who asked about capacity during the open forum session.
“We currently have 348 students at B.T. Wilson and 750 at Hal Peterson Middle School,” Foust said. “So that puts us at 1,100.”
With several years of stagnant growth within the district, Foust said he is confident capacity issues would not be a issue for some time and added that the new school was built with future expansion in mind.
After hearing all of the discussion, the board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to support the move of sixth grade students to the new middle school in August of 2022.
What will happen to
the existing building?
Foust said the building will always retain the name of B.T. Wilson, and that there are many possibilities for its use.
“That name is incredibly important in the history of our community,” Foust said. “I don’t know exactly what we would do with the building, but it will continue to honor his name.”
Safety audit
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy provided the results of an independent survey of campus safety across the district conducted by Tri-Spection, of San Antonio, saying that the inspection was conducted with no advance warning and the district received a positive report.
Ivy said the district received commendations on grounds and building maintenance, improvements in limiting access and surveillance, school staff monitoring of common areas, staff training in emergency medical services such as CPR and “Stop the Bleed,” and bus maintenance.
Suggestions included numbering doors and interior stair wells, creating a safety and food plan to sustain occupants for 72 hours, creation of a reunification plan in the event of an emergency and better enforcement of policies on the use of extension cords and appliances in the classrooms.
Public Hearing
KISD Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade provided a report from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas to the trustees during a required public hearing, saying that the district had earned a “Superior” rating based on FY2020 data.
A Superior rating means that the district scored in the 90-100 percentile of all areas rated, Jachade said.
Ratings were based on seven key indicators to include the ratio of students to staff, average daily attendance projections, expenditure projects, financial reporting, grant and contact compliance, required financial information postings and budgeting used on accurate property values.
Recognitions
Trustees were introduced to members of the Hal Peterson Middle School 7A volleyball team and the 8A football team and recognized them for outstanding efforts during their respective seasons.
The Lady Spikes 7A volleyball team earned a district championship, while the 8A football team finished their season as undefeated district champions.
Open Forum
Citizen Brandon Aery posed a concern about KISD’s relationship with a company called Panorama Education, which focuses on “social emotional learning assessment,” claiming that the bases of the surveys the company utilizes promotes the nationally controversial Critical Race Theory in schools.
Foust has previously assured parents and the community that KISD does not engage in teaching CRT in its schools.
Aery said he has not seen any of the surveys KISD uses from the company, but urged trustees to cancel any affiliation to the company.
As per the board’s rules and regulations regarding “open forum” during the meetings, no conversation was held on the topic, but administration is able to research the concern and report back to trustees.
Consent agenda
Trustees voted unanimously to approve consent agenda items that included:
• Consider approval minutes form the Oct. 18 regular board meeting;
• Consider approval of Head Start reports;
• Consider Kerr CAD Board of Director’s Election Ballot;
• Consider resolutions is support of Kerr County 4-H organization and Gillespie County 4-H organization;
• The district’s upcoming events report.
Special Education Update
Lynn Paulo, senior director of special education, presented an update to trustees, highlighting increased participation and how the district is addressing needs of special education students.
Paulo led by stating that the number of students participating in special education programs across the district is steadily increasing, with 601 students currently enrolled.
She said the growth in special education students and programs has grown over the past four years in the district, as well as the state and nation.
The national average of special education students within school districts is 14.4 percent, Paulo said.
In the State of Texas, the average is 11.3 percent.
“Here in Kerrville, we have grown over the last four years from just under 8 percent to about 12.3 percent,” Paulo said. “So, we are gradually closing in on that national percentage.”
She said that KISD has recognized the growth trend in the number of special education students and has increased the number of staff accordingly.
She said that 26 positions have been added to the special education program since 2018, with those positions including aides, teachers, a speech therapist, a pshychologist, a parent liaison and a behavior therapist.
Paulo said special education services in KISD campuses begin as early as at the Early Childhood campus and continue through high school.
Paulo praised the use of motor labs and autism support and services, saying the the goal is to help students early in their education, to have the “toolbox” they need to be successful in higher education.
Paulo said she was excited to report tremendous successes at HPMS and Tivy High School with the programs such as Spike Shack.
Paulo said she was delighted to have been invited by Foust to meet with architects when planning for the new middle school, saying it was at that meeting that she was able to provide input for the newly-opened Spike Shack.
“This began with a KPSF (Kerrville Public School Foundation) grant for a little coffee cart. The kids would push it around the middle school and sell their products,” Paulo said. “Then the teacher, Mrs. White, expanded that to a cafe at the old middle school which she named Spike Shack.”
Paulo said the new Spike Shack held its grand opening earlier in the day.
“It’s right there in the heart of the school, where our students are able to mingle with their peers every day,” Paulo said. “And, that would not have happened if Dr. Foust had not invited special ed to the table that day.”
Paulo also announced that the Tivy Treasures Vocational Program also opened their retail shop the same day.
The students, she said, built the shop themselves and create the items for sale within the Tivy Treasures location.
While they would have “extended hours during the holiday season,” she said the permanent hours of operation are still being determined.
Head Start Update
Kimberly Kothmann, administrator for KISD’s Head Start program at the Early Childhood Campus, gave an overview of the districts program, stating the program is funded through matching federal grants and was the result of a 1965 federal initiative to improve the lives of students in impoverished areas.
The scope of the program was expanded in 1994, she said, to include children from birth to 5 years old.
KISD’s Head Start program began in 1996 at the Doyle Center ,with 87 slots, and was later moved to its current location. There are currently 88 students enrolled in the KISD Head Start program, Kothmann said.
She said the Early Childhood Campus is in the second year of a five-year grant cycle, in which the district received $814,544 for the current school year. The total amount of non-federal matching is $203,636.
Kothmann said the Head Start team includes a family services coordinator, educational coordinator, lead teacher and instructional coach.
Purchases
Trustees voted unanimously to purchase three new school buses for a total of $450,000.
Foust said that timing was right to invest in the district’s fleet, citing a surplus from the FY2020-21 budget.
