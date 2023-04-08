Acosta hosts ‘Walk With a Doc’

Despite chilly, wet weather, Peterson Health gastroenterologist Dr. Luis Acosta led a new “Walk With a Doc” program on March 28. During the walk local residents met at Louise Hays Park to ask health questions while walking the River Trail with the doctor.
“It’s the first one we’ve done here,” said Dr. Acosta. “It’s been done in other communities, and I thought, ‘Let’s introduce this here in Kerrville, it’s a beautiful place to do it.’”
He explained that a change in environment can sometimes help provide a different kind of engagement between doctor and patient — one-on-one, but neither in a clinical setting nor a lecture hall.
“People want to be more engaged with their doctors on a one-on-one basis,” he said. “We’ll hopefully do more topics with our patients and overall population, not just with me but with other doctors.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. In 2019 - the most recent year for which data is available - 142,462 new cases of colorectal cancer were reported along with 51,896 colorectal patient deaths.
When it comes to colorectal cancer treatment, Acosta noted, early detection is key.
“I think that every month should be colon cancer awareness month,” he said, adding that by age 45 everyone should get screened regularly.
“And I think that people should discuss it with their doctors (so they can) perhaps get screened a bit earlier and catch these precancerous lesions at an earlier stage,” he said.
And - while colonoscopy is the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening - any form of screening is better than no screening, Acosta explained. Colon cancer affects men and women equally and no one is necessarily spared. And while it can affect anyone of any age, incidence grows higher with age.
There are other symptoms that should always be checked out by a medical professional immediately, he said: inability to swallow well, food getting stuck in the throat, out-of-control reflux and rapid weight loss are red flags for various gastrointestinal disorders.
Acosta received his undergraduate degree at Rice University in Houston and attended medical school at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
For 14 years he has been practicing gastroenterology, first in San Antonio, then in San Angelo and now - for the last year - in Kerrville with Peterson Health.
“Peterson is a unique hospital,” he said. “It’s a smaller, locally owned hospital with a very competent staff, that’s what attracted me to it. It’s a high quality of care.”
It’s crucial to never ignore gastrointestinal symptoms, Acosta noted.
“Some of the more tragic things that I’ve lived through … have been young people who ignored symptoms of bleeding or colon cancer and were diagnosed with colon cancers in their twenties,” he said. “The key thing is to pay attention to signs of something that’s not normal. Your body is telling you something is not right.”
