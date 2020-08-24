Detour route offered to Ken Stoepel Ford, La Casa Drive

Roadwork began today on La Casa Drive in Kerrville South which closed the roadway entrance to La Casa Drive in front of Ken Stoepel Ford.
While the road is currently closed, access to La Casa Drive and Ken Stoepel Ford can be gained using an alternate route.
Patrons of Ken Stoepel Ford or residents of La Casa Apartments can turn on Park Drive, on the northside of H-E-B to circle around the back of the grocery store to gain entry to either location.
Ken Stoepel Ford customers seeking to purchase, sell or service a vehicle can enter through this alternate route.
The road construction is expected to take two weeks.
