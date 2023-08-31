Adoption of the FY 2023-24 budget and tax rate for Kerr County will have to wait another two weeks after a surprise action Monday during the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting. Both were scheduled for action on the agenda. Those decisions will now be delayed until the next regular meeting on Sept. 11.
County Auditor Tanya Shelton told the court that she had not had time to reconcile the proposed budget with the latest position and salary schedule, which came to her office late last Friday from the Human Resources Department. Shelton said she will need additional time and would not be available to do it next week. Since both the budget and tax rate require a record vote of all of the court and can only be done in a regular commissioners’ court meeting, the Sept. 11 date is the only option.
The proposed $62.7 million budget still includes the across-the-board five percent wage adjustment for all county employees plus additional recruitment and retention compensation for sheriff’s deputies and road and bridge employees.
Several individuals spoke against the salary increases during the public comments on the proposed budget. Commissioner Pct. 2 Rich Paces announced that he will decline to accept the five percent wage adjustment to his salary.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew pointed out that the wage adjustments were needed because of the recruitment and retention issues, not only with the sheriff’s office and road and bridge, but also with other county support staff. He pointed out that the process took a lot more people than just the officers who arrested people on the streets.
“You have to have enough staff to make sure the paperwork is done, and you have to have the people to prosecute,” Belew said. He said the county must pay the support staff competitive salaries or lose those people to surrounding counties that pay more.
“We don’t want to lose these people because then we have to train someone else,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris added.
To criticism by the public about why the county cannot do anything about the appraisal district increasing property values in recent years, Belew explained that the county does not have any authority over the appraisal district beyond approving their annual budget.
“They are not a part of the county. They set the appraisals and we set the tax rate,” Belew said.
Belew also noted that the county’s benefit package is appealing to older employees, but that younger employees are often more interested in the actual dollars that go home with them in their paychecks.
“People in their 20’s and 30’s are not impressed with the county’s benefit package. All of these things are interconnected,” Belew added.
The proposed tax rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year is 43 cents per $100 valuation, a 17.48 percent increase. The current rate is 40½ cents per $100 valuation. Two cents of the proposed increase will be for debt service, one on the new animal control facility bonds and one on on tax anticipation bonds to be sold to fund new equipment for the county’s road and bridge department.
The public hearing on the budget was rescheduled to 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 and the adoption of the budget and tax rate will follow that same morning.
County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves told the court that the adopting of the tax rate at such a late date will possibly impact his office’s ability to get tax statements in the mail and to property owners by Oct. 1.
In another surprise move Monday Reeves announced to the commissioners that after attending an elections workshop in Austin recently with his staff that unless the court unanimously supports either the move to hand counting of ballots or unanimously supports continuing the current use of the Hart Intercivic electronic ballot counting machines and software, he and his office will no longer be in charge of conducting the county’s elections after Oct 1.
Reeves said they learned that in the counties around the state that have opted to go to the hand counting procedure…all of them have the unanimous support of the entire commissioners’ court. He said because of the current split on the court and the potential for problems with the 2024 presidential election, the likelihood of the county ending up in a court battle over the election results was significant.
“If I had to get on the stand and defend hand-counting, I could not do it,” Reeves said. He said without the court’s unanimous support he could not defend the use of the Hart equipment either. “I’ve been placed in a no-win situation,” Reeves added. He pointed out that the tax assessor’s office has only been conducting the elections since the 2008-2009 budget year. Historically elections were conducted through the county clerk’s office and the county clerk received a stipend. The only statutory responsibility of the tax assessor’s office related to elections is voter registration.
When the decision to change the elections personnel from one office to the other was made 15 years ago the stipend did not follow. The county clerk’s salary was not reduced, which has been a part of the discussion this year as several other positions in the county have had similar shifting of responsibilities without stipends following the position in recent years.
“I receive no stipend for conducting the elections,” Reeves said. He said he was not interested in having to testify in court to defend the county in the event there are problems if there was no consensus on the court on the issue.
County Clerk Jackie Dowdy, who appeared surprised by Reeves’ statement, quickly said she was “not in a position to respond” to the unexpected announcement.
Earlier in the meeting Shelton presented updated information on the proposed county budget that showed a projected $800,000 increase in revenue based on updated information from KerrCAD after they completed the appraisal review hearings last month.
Shelton said the updated budget is based on a $0.43 tax rate (43 cents) per $100 valuation which will be a 17.48 percent increase over last year.
That rate will allow the county to maintain a 26.2 percent fund balance (the state recommends a minimum of 25 percent). Shelton explained that one cent of the increase is related to the animal control facility bond and the other toward the road and bridge department equipment to be purchased.
The court unanimously approved continuing to charge a $1.50 Child Safety Fee and $10 County Road and Bridge Fee for 2023 vehicle registration, per request from Texas Dept. of Motor Vehicles. Both fees have been charged in Kerr County since 2021.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz updated the court with information on the Hill Country Regional Public Defenders Office’s use of the Earl Garrett property. Letz said all of the attorneys will be moving to their PDO’s Boerne offices and only office staff and investigators will remain in Kerrville. The move has been discussed previously because most of the attorneys in the PDO live in the San Antonio area and did not like driving to Kerrville to work each day. Letz also announced that John Bull, the supervising attorney for the PDO, has resigned, but will continue until his replacement is hired. With the attorneys moving to Kendall County, half of the top floor of the two-story building on Earl Garrett will be available for other county uses in addition to the bottom floor. The Kerr County Environmental Health Department has already relocated from the lower level of the courthouse annex to the Earl Garrett property.
The court received an update on the drought situation in comments from Aubrey Henderson who lives in West Kerr County. Henderson’s family first settled in Kerr County in 1857. He shared the history of drought in the county back in the 1930s and 1950’s.
“In the 1950s the population of Kerr County was seven to nine thousand people. Now I believe it’s over 53 thousand,” Henderson said.
He told the commissioners that a friend who lives across the road from Mo Ranch had recently drilled a new well and it cost the person $60,000 to drill into the Trinity Aquifer.
“If we don’t get rain,” Henderson said, “by Nov. 1 we will see things you have never seen before.”
Headwaters board president Tom Jones provided the court with data on the well levels in the county.
“It doesn’t matter what we show you, if we don’t get rain, we are in trouble. We are now showing that we’re not going to be getting out of this anytime soon. It’s not just us, it’s all the surrounding counties too,” Jones said. He said the only solution right now is conservation.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces added, “Our problem is developers drilling more wells and depleting the resources.”
In other action the court, at the request of HGCD assistant manager Monica Thibodeaux, approved the installation of “Drought Awareness” banners on the courthouse square and at the Hill Country Youth Event Center property.
The court approved an additional interlocal cooperation agreement between counties and cities associated with Operation Lone Star that will allow the counties involved to develop a “hot spot” team to work in Kerr County and other area counties.
“This will allow us to help each other out,” KCSO Capt. Jason Waldrip explained to the court. Operation Lone Star is a grant targeted to be used against human smuggling and drug intervention.
The court refused a request to close off a cul-de-sac in the Kerrville Country Estates during the solar eclipse period next April. The residents of the street wanted to close it off to public use and call it a “block party.” Commissioners cited the issue of setting precedence and other subdivisions making similar requests.
Other Business
• Authorized increasing the adoption fees for animals from the Kerr County Animal Control facility from $50 each to $80 for dogs and $65 for cats to pay increased fees charged by veterinarians for spay/neuter and vaccinations;
• Rescinded the court order approving the purchase of two Dodge Ram trucks and approved the lease agreement for two 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickups for the Environmental Health and Animal Control Department;
• Approved a list of 64 surplus items from the Road and Bridge Department and approved an auction agreement with Trey Garrett-Garrett Realty and Auction to hold an auction on Oct. 21, 2023 to sell the surplus road and bridge items;
• Approved a contract with Maxey Energy Company to replace the three fuel tanks at the Kerr County Road and Bridge facility on Spur 100;
• Approved a two-year agreement between the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Ben E. Keith Distributors to provide equipment, products or services to the company that contracts to provide meals at the Kerr County Jail;
• Approved the expenditure of $68,150 from the current year’s contingency funds to update the existing access control system used at the courthouse; plus additional security enhancements at the courthouse and other county properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.