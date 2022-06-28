Two die in fiery plane crash

Two fatalities have been confirmed following a fiery plane crash that occurred Saturday evening near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
According to reports by the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot and a passenger were killed when the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances and caught fire.
“A single-engine Mooney M20P crashed after departing from Kerrville Municipal Airport/Louis Schreiner Field in Kerrville, Texas, around 6:30 p.m. local time Saturday. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates,” an FAA spokesperson said.
According to Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, the call was received by his department at 6:27 p.m. reporting a plane crash west of the airport off Peterson Farm Road.
At the time of the call, one fatality was confirmed and a large, fast-moving brush fire was fully engaged.
“The accident was 50 yards east of OLH, (Our Lady of the Hills College Prep) with the brush fire moving toward the school,” Maloney said. “The brush fire was ignited from the crash and the aircraft fuel.”
Maloney said KFD Engine 1 was first to arrive and was able to connect to a fire hydrant near the head of the fire to establish a quick attack with “handlines and the master stream to knock down the fire from making forward progress toward the school.”
A second engine was also dispatched to make access to the aircraft and extinguish the fire, Maloney said.
“At that time, we did identify there was a second fatality in the aircraft,” Maloney said.
Maloney said mutual aid was requested for brush trucks from the Center Point and Turtle Creek volunteer fire departments.
“Approximately, five acres burned, but no structures were damaged from the brush fire,” Maloney said. “The quick actions of KFD in coordination with our VFDs allowed us to contain the brush fire and stop it from spreading to the school or surrounding acreage of high grass and brush.”
Maloney said KFD worked in coordination with FAA and the Department of Public Safety to assist in extricating the victims from the wreckage.
According to a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, a preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash will be complete within 12 days. The final report will take approximately 12-18 months, he said.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released, however, the plane is registered to GMT Enterprises, LLC, of Stephenville, Texas, owned by Greg Thompson.
A social media post by the Stephenville Texas Area Pilots and Aviation Enthusiasts identified Thompson as one of the victims.
More details will be reported when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.