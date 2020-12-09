Invaluable training for KFD firefighters

The planned demolition of the now vacated H-E-B building provided a unique opportunity for the Kerrville Fire Department, one KFD officials capitalized on over the weekend, providing valuable training to all shifts of firefighters on operations within a large commercial structure over a three-day period.
KFD administration recognized the opportunity when the planned demolition was announced, and under the guidance of Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Fire Marshal Jason Lackey, contact was made with H-E-B officials regarding the training.
After receiving approval to proceed, KFD administration created an H-E-B task force, headed up by Deputy Chief Steven Boyd and consisting of Lt. Jaran Floyd, Lt. Monty Johnson, Lt. Billy Williams and Driver Casey Goodman.
“Our task force leaders were responsible for creating lesson plans and training scenarios for the department,” Boyd said. “The training continued over three days to allow each shift to participate. It had to be very organized and planned to accommodate our staff as well as the demolition crews. Our task force did an amazing job.”
The areas of training included flat roof ventilation, rapid intervention crews and forcible entry on a commercial building, Boyd said. Firefighters alternated duties throughout both day and night training sessions.
“We tried to look for training opportunities to improve skills that we don’t get to work on normally. We are always training, but there are some things we can’t train on at the station, such as working on a flat commercial roof. That’s a rare opportunity for us,” Floyd said. “We looked for rare training opportunities like that and divided those situations up among us.”
Roof ventilation
As a member of the KFD H-E-B Task Force, Goodman was responsible for lessons plans designed to train firefighters on commercial roof ventilation, which involves locating supporting beams and safely cutting through the roof to provide an escape for smoke.
This technique is required to slow or maintain a fire inside the building, Goodman said.
“We are going to get as close to the fire as we can and create ventilation above it. Fire will seek oxygen and will continue to move until it finds it. By opening the roof above it, we are providing a path of least resistance and slowing the spread of the fire inside as well as removing the barrier of smoke for our crews inside the building.”
During the daytime training session, Goodman led crews of as many as eight firefighters on top of the H-E-B building, with each team locating an area to breach and using power tools to cut through the multi-layer structured roof.
“We are not just cutting a hole in the roof. A lot goes into it. We had to determine what was underneath the top layer, what’s supporting the roof and how to work around certain issues,” Goodman said. “The key here is safety. Safety is top priority, because we are dealing with heights and power tools. We identified what tools we needed, where to cut and how to protect a path for us to move around safely.”
KFD Division Chief Jerremy Hughes said that “pre-fire plans” are created by the department for all commercial buildings inside the City of Kerrville boundaries.
“We update these plans regularly. We want to be prepared, as best we can, in the case of a fire. We had a pre-plan on H-E-B as well, and were able to see the value of our pre-planning with this training,” Hughes said.
Goodman said the pre-plan for H-E-B was able to be tested during the training, something that is rare for firefighters.
“Pre-planning dictates how you will operate in the event of a fire. We hope to never have to use it, but if we created a good pre-plan, we have to best tools for fighting a fire at that location. That is our ultimate playbook,” Goodman said.
During the training session, firefighters alternated using the power tools, practiced safety protocols and were able to stop and ask questions.
“The response from the guys was great. We were able to operate in a controlled environment in an effort to teach not only proper techniques, but the dangers involved,” Goodman said. “This type of training could ultimately save a firefighter’s life. We all learned something today.”
Forcible entry, search and rescue
The daytime training session also included forcible entry techniques, hose advancement in a large commercial space and search and rescue operations.
Johnson and Williams created the lesson plans for this session, which included locating and retrieving “Rescue Randy” a 185-pound training mannequin that was strategically placed in an undisclosed location in a smoke-filled room.
“We were representing a structure fire response to a large commercial building,” Johnson said. “The first thing we have to do in any fire is force our way into the building if its locked. If we can’t get in the building, we can’t help anyone.”
Johnson said the department recently acquired forcible entry training equipment, which is proving to be extremely beneficial.
“We stretch hoses all the time in training, so we’ve gotten really good at it, but we just recently got this (training) door, which has been a really good tool for the fire department to train on forcible entry often. We have guys that are getting really good at it,” Johnson said.
The drill included each team forcing entry using KFD equipment and proceeding up a stairwell to locate and rescue a “reporting missing person,” Johnson said.
“We had to put together charged hoseline movement through a large commercial building,” Johnson said. “While we’re working our way through the structure to find the seat of the fire, we are also searching for victims.”
Johnson said that in larger fire departments, truck companies would be responsible for search and rescue, while engine companies would fight the fire.
“In our department, we do it all,” Johnson said. “So, training of this magnitude is extremely valuable.”
Johnson said firefighters entered the building among thick smoke, were forced to navigate in low visibility and utilize a thermal imaging camera to locate potential victims.
“During this training session, we were able to have them use all their tools for forcible entry, their hose movement and communication skills,” Johnson said. “Communication is key, because you cannot see anything, so you navigate with what you can hear and feel. From there, it’s just working your way through that building to try to find that victim (Rescue Randy).”
While most residents have walked the floor of the former H-E-B building and are familiar with it, it was much different to see without lights and behind the walls of the main floor, where few have ever been before. The use of a smoke machine provided a more realistic fire situation, creating low or no visibility, which was the goal to provide proper and useful training.
“We train a lot in our training tower at Station 3, but everyone knows it,” Johnson said. “Today, we were in an unknown situation, with our guys able to train in a brand new environment. Without being able to see, they had to find the walls. They had to find the doors. We forced them to use all of their senses to navigate their way through the building. They worked hard and learned a lot up there.”
Johnson said all four engines were involved in the training.
“We were able to train as a team, just like we would in a real fire,” Johnson said. “I think that’s what makes today’s training so important.”
Save your own
Floyd created the lesson plan and scenarios for KFD firefighters to utilize “Rapid Intervention Crew” skills and firefighter rescue techniques.
“One of the things that leads to firefighter deaths are these large span commercial buildings. Firefighters get in there, they get lost and can’t find a way out,” Floyd said. “In a residential structure, it’s easy to find a wall or maybe a window, but in these large commercial buildings, with no visibility, it’s easy to get turned around. Tonight’s training is designed solely on how to teach our guys how to protect themselves and their team in that type of environment.”
Floyd said the training scenario was set to send in a firefighting crew, who will use only a hoseline for navigation.
“It will be dark and we will darken their masks to further limit visibility,” Floyd said. “At one point, they will lose their hoseline and will need to find their way out without one.”
Floyd said an additional obstacle is that a selected firefighter will run out of oxygen, prompting the rapid intervention team to respond.
“In every working fire, we have a RIC (rapid intervention crew) that is there strictly to rescue a downed fireman,” Floyd said. “If something goes wrong, the fireman will send out a ‘mayday’ call and give his best location. That’s what we’re working on tonight.”
Floyd said after the mayday call goes out, the RIC team responded to locate the downed fireman and provide assistance.
“We have several tools that we will practice using,” Floyd said. “If someone is running low on air, we can give them oxygen and we have “pack trackers” that will help us ID a location of a downed fireman.”
During the live drill, Floyd and other KFD officials were within feet of the training fireman, but due to the planned visibility restrictions, they were not aware.
The responding firemen followed the hose to the deli freezer, and then were separated from that hose. At that point, the firefighters were forced to find their way.
Under the leadership of Lt. Mark Dunning in the first scenario, firefighters were able to extract themselves from the closed door freezer and begin to find an exit.
It was shortly after that the planned mayday call went out to give training to the RIC team.
Under this scenario, the rescue team was able to locate the firefighters in “distress” and lead them out of the building.
The scenario was repeated on the next two nights as well.
Floyd said a secondary drill would be conducted to allow teams to locate “downed” firemen using Pack Tracker devises.
“We have these pass devices on our personal equipment that send a signal if one of us goes down,” Floyd said. “These Pack Trackers use that signal to help locate a firefighter who needs help, so we will be doing some evolutions using that technology.”
Floyd said this training is essential, but also a bit emotional.
“We hope and pray that we never need to use these tools, but if someone calls a mayday, we want to get in there and find our people as fast as possible,” Floyd said. “We want everyone to go home safe.”
KFD administration, task force members and firefighters all agreed that the training was invaluable for the department on multiple levels.
“We are incredibly grateful to H-E-B for allowing us to provide this type of training to our guys. Commercial building fires are a high-risk, low frequency occurrence,” KFD Division Chief Jerremy Hughes, KFD training officer, said. “There is a high risk of death to a firefighter fighting fire in a commercial building, but thank goodness these types of fires do not occur often. This opportunity that H-E-B gave us is invaluable, to allow our firefighters the experience and training in the event that we had a large structure fire.”
