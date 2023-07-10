Salvation Army offers ‘Cooling Station,’ box fans

You may have noticed that the Texas summer heat has officially arrived and with this heat comes the challenge of staying cool and hydrated.
The Salvation Army of Kerrville Social Services Office, located at 855 Hays Street, is blessed to be able to help in this time of need by opening a cooling station.
In addition to its usual offerings, the Salvation Army Social Service office is happy to distribute a free box fan to individuals with medical conditions, the elderly, or families with young children.
Box fans will be distributed as items are available. The office will also serve as a cooling station during operating hours, so residents can stop in and escape the heat.
As temperatures approach and exceed 100 degrees, the Salvation Army of Kerrville reminds residents to stay cool and remain hydrated.
The Salvation Army Social Services Office is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
