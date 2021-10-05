Mayor proclaims today as 'Kerrville Teacher’s Day'

Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn on Monday issued a proclamation naming Tuesday, Oct. 5 as “Kerrville Teacher’s Day” and urged all citizens to join him in honoring these educators and their contributions to our community.
Joining Blackburn for the ceremony were, from left, Steve Schwarz, Hill Country High School; Tana Althaus, Hal Peterson Middle School; Amy Ahrens, B.T. Wilson School; Jenna Wentrcek, Starkey Elementary School; Mayor Blackburn; Amy Billeiter, Tom Daniels Elementary School; Gena Carpenter, Tally Elementary School; Shelby Balser, Tivy High School; Candice Michalek, Tivy High School; Kimberly Kothmann, Early Childhood Campus; and Dr. Mark Foust, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent.
