‘Convalescent Plasma ’needed for COVID-19 treatments

With an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Texas, demand for convalescent plasma has increased more than tenfold, from about five orders per day from area hospitals at the beginning of the month, to more than 100 per day currently.
Because of the surge in orders, the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center over a recent weekend was unable to fill several orders for patients who are fighting COVID-19.
Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate plasma.
The center is working to fill those back orders – as well as new orders coming in – as quickly as possible.
This effort continues to require more people who have recovered from the coronavirus to become plasma donors.
Roger Ruiz, corporate communications at the STB&TC, said the process to become a donor for “convalescent plasma” begins with a phone call or email from a prospective donor who has recovered from the COVID-19 virus, to the San Antonio office of the blood and tissue center.
“If the person has been medically cleared as fully recovered for at least 14 days, they can make an appointment to go to San Antonio for the plasma testing and a mini-physical.
“They need to come to the donor pavilion in the main San Antonio offices,” he said.
An “apheresis machine” in that facility is used to extract only the donor’s plasma, up to three to five “units.”
Ruiz said those whose blood qualifies him or her to physically do this, can then make a plasma donation multiple times, up to every five days, until the amount of the person’s anti-bodies to COVID-19 decrease.
Ruiz said, “Under the current processes used by the personnel on the Bloodmobile buses, donors give both the usual bags and vials of blood for testing and donations, but also an extra vial of blood reserved for the different test for COVID-19 antibodies.
“If the COVID antibodies are detected, we reach out to those donors, to talk to them about donating plasma,” Ruiz said.
“Some people who have never donated blood also have had COVID and recovered. If they can prove by a doctor’s testing that’s the case, they can email us in the San Antonio office to tell us and ask about donating,” he said. “We can send them a health survey to fill out and return. And after that, our office can set up the testing in San Antonio for possible plasma donation.”
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of nonprofit BioBridge Global, is collecting plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as part of a treatment for seriously ill patients.
The recent increase in cases locally and nationally has significantly boosted the need for plasma from those with antibodies to COVID-19 in their bloodstream.
This blood center is part of a study led by the Mayo Clinic into the use of convalescent plasma, which includes antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Those antibodies can help a patient’s own immune system fight the virus.
A recent study showed plasma transfusions benefited almost three-quarters of the patients who received them.
A number of “super donors” in the San Antonio area have made multiple donations, Ruiz said, but the concentration of antibodies tends to go down over time, so new donors and additional donors are needed.
Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate plasma. A blood test is required to see if there are enough antibodies in the plasma for a usable dose.
Through Aug. 31, anyone who completes a blood donation with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will have their donation tested for COVID-19 antibodies at no cost.
Results will be mailed to donors within 14 days.
Potential plasma donors can send an email to COVID19@SouthTexasBlood.org, to find out if they qualify for the program.
COVID case numbers also have increased in Kerr County and the Hill Country. And some of those hospitalized patients could become candidates for this treatment with convalescent plasma.
And the City of San Antonio experienced the largest count of new cases of COVID-19 recently, since the start of the pandemic.
What is “convalescent plasma?”
When you have an infection, your body produces antibodies to fight it.
Those antibodies stay in your bloodstream after you recover, carried in the plasma, the liquid part of the bloodstream.
Convalescent plasma is donated by recovered patients in the hopes their antibodies can help seriously ill patients build their own immune systems.
Convalescent plasma has been used for more than 100 years, especially in cases where limited or no other therapies existed.
It was used during the Spanish flu epidemic, for example, and as a treatment for measles during the 1930s.
How is this related to COVID-19?
Doctors are reporting improvement in the condition of multiple COVID-19 patients following convalescent plasma transfusions.
Plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19 is one of the few options available to fight the virus.
There currently is no vaccine and the FDA has not approved any drugs specifically to treat patients with COVID-19 – and supplies of those under investigation are limited.
What is the need?
The demand for convalescent plasma far exceeds what is being donated by those who have recovered from COVID-19, Ruiz said.
Orders for the plasma for patients in the South Texas region increased to 100-plus a day recently. There is also confusion over where to donate.
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is the only organization in the San Antonio region collecting convalescent plasma for transfusion into patients in area hospitals currently fighting against COVID-19.
Who can donate?
If an adult has fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection and is otherwise able to donate blood, he or she may be able to give.
Eligibility to give depends on the concentration of the antibodies in your plasma, which is measured via a blood test.
Potential donors can learn more at SouthTexasBlood.org
Who is monitoring the process?
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is part of an investigational program approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The program is led by the Mayo Clinic and involves blood centers and hospitals across the nation.
Is this safe?
The Mayo Clinic looked at data from 20,000 COVID-19 patients this spring; and found that the transfusions caused serious adverse reactions in less than 1 percent of patients.
All blood donations are by appointment only, to facilitate social distancing requirements, and all staff and donors are required to wear masks.
Donors can call (210) 731-5590 or visit SouthTexasBlood.org to schedule a donation.
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to 100 hospitals in 48 South Texas counties. It is the largest blood supplier in this region.
In addition, it recovers and distributes donated human tissue for transplant.
STBTC has a 45-year history serving the South Texas community. It is part of the BioBridge Global family of nonprofit organizations.
STBTC has seven donor rooms in South Texas and conducts hundreds of mobile blood drives each year. The nearest donor room to Kerr County is in San Antonio.
This group of organizations offers services in regenerative medicine and research including blood banking and resource management; cellular therapy; umbilical cord blood collection and storage; donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant; and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in the United States and worldwide.
STBTC is online at SouthTexasBlood.org.
About BioBridge Global
BioBridge Global is a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation.
BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide.
It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services, and bio-manufacturing and clinical trials support. Visit BioBridgeGlobal. org for information.
