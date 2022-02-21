Sprouse to seek re-election to KISD Board

Dr. David Sprouse has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
“During the 21 years of service on the Kerrville ISD Board of Trustees, the focus of our school board has always been for our students to achieve a high level of academic performance, in a safe and nurturing environment, as well as to be sure the use of taxpayer money is spent in a fiscally sound way,” Sprouse said.
Some of the academic highlights the students and staff of Kerrville ISD have achieved during Sprouse’s years of service on the school board include: 100 percent high school graduation rate for nine consecutive years, being one of only five school districts in the state to be recognized for post-secondary readiness for five years in a row, being one of only three small-size districts recognized as a finalist for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award this year, and outperforming both the state average and our region’s average in standardize testing required by the state, as well in SAT and ACT Tests, Sprouse said.
In the area of school finance, KISD has been given the highest “Superior” ranking by the Finance Integrity Report System of Texas every year for more than 20 years in a row, and the district’s Maintenance and Operations tax rate has declined or stayed the same for the past 11 years.
Sprouse has practiced at Family Practice Associates in Kerrville since 1989 and is Board Certified in Family Medicine.
He and his wife, Jeri, have been married 37 years and have two grown children.
At Trinity Baptist Church, Sprouse serves as an adult Sunday School Bible Study teacher and deacon.
Sprouse has coached hundreds of participants in youth sports, not only when his children were young, but has also coached both older and younger than his children.
“A great education is what our district strives to achieve for each and every student,” Sprouse said.
“My background in the field of education is strong. Both my parents are retired public school teachers, my wife Jerry served as a substitute teacher in KISD for 10 years and our daughter, Morgan, has been an elementary school teacher for 10 years. Also, for more than 30 years, I’ve served as a teacher of medical school students who’ve rotated through my practice.
“When I was first elected to the Kerrville ISD School Board, my children were in second and fourth grades. They are both grown now, but I have grandchildren nearing the age to start public school in KISD. I want to continue to give my time, energy and best effort to work with a great school district for not only my grandchildren, but for all the children of our community, as those children, and their parents, are who I see in my office on a daily basis.”
“Kerrville ISD is a great asset to our community, and the education and nurturing and love that our teachers give to the children of our school district, is something that we can all take pride in. Couple that with the high level of parental involvement our schools have been blessed with, and that is a recipe for success for all of us.”
