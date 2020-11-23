41 new COVID cases, 1 new death; Free testing Wednesday

Peterson Health is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in Kerr County and one additional death as of 5 p.m. Monday, bringing the death toll to 21.
The total includes testing from over the weekend as well, however single day records have not been this high since July, when the county experienced a significant surge.
In addition, Peterson Health is treating 15 COVID-19 patients at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Kerr County and City of Kerrville officials are urging citizens to wear face coverings in public, practice social distancing and follow all Centers For Disease Control guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Free COVID-19 testing will be provided on Wednesday, Nov. 25, a testing clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville.
