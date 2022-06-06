War doesn’t stop a special gift

As most brides-to-be are, Candace Prout was frantically checking items off the list before her May 7 wedding, with only a few weeks to go in February.
All of the most important details had been secured, such as a the venue, caterer and her wedding dress, but little did she know that a war in Ukraine could upend the pinnacle of her plans.
While she could not wait to become the wife of her husband, Patrick Prout, she equally anticipated becoming the “bonus mom” to 5-year-old Claire Prout.
“I wanted Claire to be part of the ceremony and feel as special as I did on our wedding day,” Candace said. “So, while we were still planning on how the ceremony would be carried out, I searched for the perfect ‘wedding dress’ for Claire.”
And she did find the perfect dress.
“I was so excited and couldn’t wait for Claire to see it,” Candace said. “I found it on Etsy before Christmas and ordered it immediately.”
The dress was hand-made and would be coming from an individual seamstress in Ukraine.
“We had plenty of time and I wasn’t worried at all after chatting with Uliana online,” Candace said.
That was until late February when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Candace said she wasn’t sure what to do, understanding the situation was out of Uliana’s control, but decided to message her anyway.
On Feb. 26, Candace wrote: “With the recent events happening in your country, I wondered if you think my order will still be delivered? I haven't seen any activity on my purchase since February 10. I'm very saddened to hear about the chaos taking place in your area. My thoughts are with you. Please take care of yourself.”
Expecting no response at all, Candace was shocked when she received a reply on the same day.
Uliana wrote: “Hello! Our shop is currently on vacation due the situation in our country. Nevertheless we are still working for our customers and keep sewing and shipping our dresses. We receive many kind messages with words of support every hour. Thank you so much! I will reply to you personally as soon as I can.”
At this point, Candace was overwhelmed with thinking what Uliana and her family might be going through and resigned herself to looking for a replacement dress, while she prayed for those in Ukraine.
“I just couldn’t imagine what she was going through. I was watching the news and knew what they were saying, but was so far removed from the situation that it didn’t seem real,” Candace said. “But, after chatting with Uliana, it was all of a sudden very real. I really wasn’t expecting to actually receive the dress I ordered and that was okay. And, if it did arrive, it would be that much more special.”
It did arrive and was it was incredibly special.
On Feb. 27, Candace received a message from Uliana, saying “Your package is already in the U.S. and I think will be delivered to you soon. Please follow this link to see the tracking updates. Thank you so much for your support! Hope you will love the dress!”
“I just really couldn’t believe it,” Candace said. “I thought about what they must have been going through while they were making this dress for Claire. It was really emotional.”
The dress arrived shortly after receiving Uliana’s message and, with tears in her eyes, Candace presented the dress to Claire.
“It fit like a glove and Claire loved it,” Candace said. “She told me ‘My wishes came true. I am really a princess’.”
The wedding was held on Saturday, May 7 at Sendera Springs, with Claire and her dress front and center throughout the entire ceremony.
Candace said she couldn’t have anticipated a more perfect event, with lasting memories made that she will carry with her forever, but Uliana and the look on Claire’s face when she saw her dress will be at the top of the list.
