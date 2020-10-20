Arrests made in homicide of 2-year-old

Kerrville Police Department officers have announced arrests in the death of 2-year-old Gideon Barideaux, whose death was ruled a homicide.
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Jennifer Denise Barideaux, 34, the mother of Gideon Barideaux, and her boyfriend, Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr., 37, were arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, a third degree felony, KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said.
Barideaux is being held in the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio pending a $15,000.00 bond. Garces is being held in the Kerr County Jail on a $45,000.00 bond.
The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation of an Aug 6, 2020 incident in which KPD offers were responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m.., Lamb said.
"Kerrville Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 3300 block of Legion Drive regarding a child with injuries. The child’s mother, Jennifer Barideaux, reported that the injuries were the result of an accidental fall earlier in the day," Lamb said. "The child, Gideon Barideaux, 2 years of age, was transported to the Peterson Regional Medical Center by Kerrville EMS, and later transported by air ambulance to University Hospital in San Antonio."
According to Lamb, officers and investigators, as well as medical staff, recognized that Gideon’s injuries were not consistent with an accident. Investigators immediately began an investigation in order to determine how Gideon became injured, and to identify those responsible.
During the course of the investigation it was discovered that Tadeo Garces Jr. and Jennifer Barideaux were with Gideon when he sustained the injuries that led to his death. Garces and Barideaux were interviewed by KPD Criminal Investigations Unit investigators, and both maintained that the child’s injuries were the result of an accidental fall, Lamb said.
Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, Gideon died on Aug. 9. On Aug. 14, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Gideon’s manner of death was a homicide, according to Lamb.
"Forensic medical experts advised that the injuries could not have been caused in the manner Barideaux and Garces claimed," Lamb said.
Kerrville Police Department investigators, working closely with the 216th District Attorney’s Office, multiple state and federal agencies, and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, continued a painstakingly detailed investigation into Gideon’s death, Lamb said.
"During the course of the investigation, the cell phones belonging to Garces and Barideaux were seized as evidence. A forensic cellphone examination revealed that both suspects had deleted content from the phones related to this investigation," Lamb said. "As a result, KPD investigators obtained arrest warrants for Barideaux and Garces for Tampering with Physical Evidence."
On October 20, 2020, both Barideaux and Garces were arrested. Barideaux was taken into custody in San Antonio, Texas, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Barideaux has invoked her Fifth Amendment rights and continues to refuse to cooperate in this investigation, Lamb said.
Garces was already in custody at the Kerr County Jail for unrelated charges when he was served with his arrest warrant. His bond was set at $45,000.00 due to his extensive criminal history.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Kerrville Police Department or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477, please reference Case # 2001577 when leaving a tip. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed on the person(s) responsible for the death of Gideon Barideaux.
