Grace Academy students ace regionals, advance

Grace Academy of Kerrville students participated in the Coastal Plains Regional Student Convention last week and brought home the hardware.
Accelerated Christian Education schools from across Texas descended upon Palacios, Texas, competing in more than 140 events; ranging from Bible, Arts, and Music, to Education, and Athletics.
Carson Boles placed first in Tennis, third in the 200m dash, fourth in Monochromatic Plants & Animals (Photography), fourth in Color Animals (Photography), and sixth in Color Plants (Photography).
Braiden Cox placed second in Archery, fourth in Color Animals (Photography), fourth in Long Jump and fifth in the 400m dash.
Everett Flach placed first in Black/White Scenic (Photography), first in Shotput, third in Tennis, third in Color Scenic (Photography) and sixth in Color Animals (Photography).
Gus Letz placed first in Color Animal (Photography), fourth in Monochromatic Still Life (Photography), fourth in Color Character Trait (Photography) and sixth in Scenic Monochromatic (Photography).
Robert Poorman placed second in Poetry, second in Tennis and third in the 800m dash.
Daniel Sanchez placed first in Monochromatic Character Trait (Photography), first in Plant & Animals (Photography), second in Color Character Trait (Photography), second in Color Animals (Photography), third in Famous Speech, fourth in Chess, fourth in Discus, fifth in Color Scenic (Photography), and sixth in Shot Put.
Moises Sanchez placed first in Soccer Kick, second in Ping Pong, third in Color Scenic (Photography), fourth in Essay Writing, fourth in 400m dash and sixth in Color Character Trait (Photography).
Teaming up for 3-on-3 Boys Basketball, Boles, Poorman, and M. Sanchez placed third. In Bible Bowl, Boles, Flach, D. Sanchez, and M. Sanchez would team up and place sixth.
Students competed successfully thanks to the support of their parents, teachers, and volunteers. These included, but are not limited to, His Hill, the Graves family, Mrs. Williams, Mrs. Veronica Sanchez and County Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
Students and teams will begin preparing for the International Student Convention, which will start the week of May 24 and will be held in Florida.
Grace Academy of Kerrville is accredited with the National Association of Private Schools. For more information on Grace Academy of Kerrville, the A.C.E. curriculum, or the Regional/International Student Convention, please email graceacademyofkerrville@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.