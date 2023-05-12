Big things are happening at SU

At a social hosted by the Schreiner University Board of Trustees last Thursday evening, Dr. Charlie McCormick, university president, unveiled a new name and big plans for the property formerly known as the “Weston Property,” located at 2100 E. Main St., across from campus.
“About 10 years ago, Schreiner had the opportunity to acquire this piece of property,” McCormick said. “We weren’t sure exactly what to do with it, but it certainly seemed strategically important given its location to the campus.”
McCormick said Schreiner University administration has overseen many improvements to the former Weston Property in an effort to make the property a place for the community to gather.
“We were notified out of the blue one day from a friend of the university that he wanted to build us an observatory,” McCormick said.
According to McCormick, he was not initially sure an observatory would be born and was favoring a field station for the biology department.
The two came to an agreement, McCormick said.
“And the Loftis Center for the Study of the Universe was born,” McCormick said. “And slowly, but surely, more work on the property would be accomplished, most notably the construction of a solar array that we partnered with KPUB in the back of the property.”
McCormick said the solar panel installation helps “lock in utility rates” and assists in lowering utility rates for lower to middle class families in the community.
“And now, 10 years after we first acquired it and on the 100th anniversary of Schreiner University, this piece of property has come into focus, McCormick said. “No longer the Weston Property … It will now be known as ‘The Hill at Schreiner University’.”
With that announcement, Janet McKinney, Schreiner University Board of Trustees Chairwoman, led a group of three in unveiling new wayfinding signage for the property.
“We’re delighted to share it all with you this evening,” McCormick said. “You’re encouraged to walk around to all of these stations around here and meet the hosts that are waiting for you there and learn about all of the elements that you see on this wayfinding sign … and perhaps get a few glimpses of things yet to come.”
McCormick pointed out the university’s new community garden located at “The Hill.”
McCormick praised Kelly Hagemeier and John Rivenburgh, of Kerrville Hills Winery, for the vision to collaborate with the university in creating a working vineyard and include winemaking as part of the curriculum.
“It was those two, as much as anybody, who convinced me that I wasn’t seeing all of the potential of this place,” McCormick said. “And, it was their vision that will one day be an amazing vineyard on campus.”
McCormick also announced The Hill will soon become a multi-purpose venue for events.
“There’s going to be a whole lot happening on The Hill at Schreiner University,” McCormick said.
