City opens park playgrounds

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department re-opened city park playgrounds today. City officials reached this decision pursuant to obtaining an opinion from the Attorney General’s office whether playgrounds could be re-opened under the latest guidance provided by the Executive Order of the Texas Governor and the Department of State Health Services.
It is still advised that the public at all times observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Individuals should avoid being in a group larger than 10 individuals. Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household.
When maintaining six feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face covering or mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and avoiding sharing common objects.
If social distancing cannot be avoided while at playgrounds and water playgrounds, it is advised not to use the park features.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
