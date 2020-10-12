Hunt ISD receives a $75K grant from Peterson Foundation

The Hunt ISD received a $75,000 Peterson Foundation grant to be used to build four tennis courts on the campus of the school. Currently, students who participate in tennis must be bused to Camp Stewart in order to practice tennis. In the process of loading and unloading students and equipment valuable practice time is lost.
Also, only the middle school students are eligible to take tennis. With four courts located on the Hunt ISD campus all ages will be eligible during athletic periods. The school will be able to host small tournaments as well. When the courts are not in use by the school, they will be available for the community to use.
Hunt ISD School Board Chairperson Linda Pipkin said, “It is so wonderful when our parents, staff and community work to together to make Hunt School the best in the Hill Country.”
Solicitation of funding for the courts is ongoing. The projection of the cost is $400,000 when completed. The Student Teacher Innovation Fund for Hunt ISD is spearheading the funding effort. The Student Teacher Innovation fund is a 501(c)3 was established to help Hunt ISD with projects not funded by their appropriated budget.
Anyone interested in financially supporting this project should send a check to Hunt ISD designated for tennis courts or make checks payable to the Student Teacher Innovation Fund for Hunt ISD. Both entities are tax deductible.
