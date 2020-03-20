Local restaurants need customers; take-out, delivery available, too

Local restaurants are changing the way they are doing business in order to better serve the community, keep jobs for their employees and honor the safety limitations placed on public gatherings as the community, state and nation battle to contain the COVID-19 threat.

How can you help?

Take advantage of take-out orders. Several have added home delivery services as well.

Here are a few:

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Address: 1718 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028

Phone: (830) 257-6222

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant menu: https://www.yelp.com/menu/acapulco-mexican-restaurant-kerrville?adjust_creative=bing&amp;utm_campaign=yelp_feed&amp;utm_medium=feed_v2&amp;utm_source=bing

Billy Gene's Restaurant

billygenes.com

1489 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·

(830) 895-7377

Billy Gene's Restaurant menu: https://billygenes.com/menu/

Broken Stone Pizza Co.

809 Sidney Baker

(830) 895-5050

 Broken Stone Pizza Co. menu: https://www.brokenstonepizzaco.com/kerrville-menu

Brown's Drive-in

1152 Sidney Baker

896-3661

Brown's Drive-in menu: http://www.kerrvillemenus.com/browns-drive-in-menu/

Buzzie's BBQ

 213 Schreiner St.

(830) 257-4540

Buzzie's BBQ menu: http://www.buzziesbbq.com/menu.html

Café at the Ridge

 At Tierra Linda

13439 S Ranch Rd 783

Café at the Ridge menu: https://www.shopsattheridge.com/cafe-at-the-ridge

Carmine's Italian Restaurant

1170 Sidney Baker St S, Kerrville, TX 78028

Phone: (830) 315-1170

Carmine's Italian Restaurant menu: http://www.kerrvillemenus.com/carmines-italian-kitchen-menu/

Chick-Fil-A

1060 Junction Hwy

(830) 257-6901

Chick-Fil-A menu: https://www.cfarestaurant.com/kerrville/menu

Classic Burgers

448 Sidney Baker St S # 9

(830) 257-8866

https://www.zomato.com/kerrville-tx/classics-burgers-moore-kerrville/menu

Cartewheels Catering

Address: 720 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028

Phone: (830) 257-7171

Cartewheels Catering menu: http://cartewheelscatering.com/provisions/

Chili's

1185 Junction Hwy

(830) 895-2445

Chili's menu: https://www.chilis.com/menu

Culver's

1300 Junction Highway

830-257-7000

Culver's menu: https://www.culvers.com/menu-and-nutrition

Francisco's

201 Earl Garrett

(830) 257-2995

Francisco's menu: https://places.singleplatform.com/franciscos/menu?ref=Yahoo

Grape Juice

grapejuiceonline.com

623 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·

(830) 792-9463

Grape Juice menu: https://www.facebook.com/Grape-Juice-Kerrville-214333272428/

Gravity Check Saloon & Arena

3979 Bandera Hwy (173)

Kerrville TX 78028

830-634-3075

Gravity Check Saloon & Arena menu:http://gravitychecksaloonandarena.com/grill/

Hippie Chick's Bakery and Bistro

216 Quinlan St #5314, Kerrville, TX 78028

Phone: (830) 792-3223

Hippie Chick's Bakery and Bistro menu: https://www.zmenu.com/hippie-chicks-bakery-and-bistro-kerrville-online-menu/

Hungry Dog Roadside Eats

Next To American Legion Going Towards Center Point

Hungry Dog Roadside Eats: https://www.facebook.com/The-Hungry-Dog-Roadside-Eats-1930843027212131/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&amp;eid=ARCJYYXlLFb7dQmlYGxNDhjsEYBMQ8069j7OKRW_Yvs06WYUdXhmfuBdjuOfxbwmMX4jg8juUWDe_G_q

Kicking Wings

106 Junction Hwy

Ingram,TX

830.367.1884

https://kickin-wings.business.site/

Kona Ice Kerrville

https://www.facebook.com/konaicekerrville/

LaFours Restaurant

www.lafours.com

1705 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·

(830) 896-1449

LaFours Restaurant menu: https://www.facebook.com/LaFours-Restaurant-1441507222788361/

Lakehouse

1655 Junction Highway

(830)895-3188

Lakehouse menu: http://www.hillcountrycookin.com/index.php/the-menu/

Little Aurora Ranch

Inside Riverhills Mall

830-315-4262

https://www.facebook.com/LittleAuroraRanch/

Mamacita's Restaurant

215 Junction Hwy.

830-895-2441.

Mamacita's Restaurant menu: https://www.mamacitas.com/menus/

Nobilitea

528 Jefferson St.

(830) 315.8322

Nobilitea menu: https://nobilitea.us/menu/

Rails A Cafe at the Depot

railscafe.com

615 E Schreiner St, Kerrville, TX 78028

(830) 257-3877

Rails a Café at the Depot menu: http://railscafe.com/menu/

Save Inn Restaurant

1806 Sidney Baker St

Kerrville, Texas 78028

(830) 257-7484

Save Inn Restaurant menu: http://www.saveinnrestaurant.com/menu.html

Soaring Dragon Chinese Restaurant

820 Sidney Baker, Suite H

(830) 257-8888

Soaring Dragon Chinese Restaurant menu: http://soaringdragonkerr.com/

Sonic

1727 Sidney Baker St - (830) 257-3533

1281 Junction Hwy - (830) 895-0808

Sonic menu: https://www.sonicdrivein.com/menu

The Boat Oyster Bar

1483 Junction Highway

(830) 896-3354

The Boat Oyster Bar menu: https://www.doordash.com/store/the-boat-oyster-bar-grill-kerrville-608679/

Yeobo's Cafe

804 Water St.

(830) 890-5873

Yeobo's Café menu: http://www.kerrvillemenus.com/yeo-bos-cafe-menu/

Even if delivery is not offered by local restaurants, Grub Runners, also locally-owned, is offering free delivery for senior citizens through March 21.

The Grub Runners service is available to deliver local food orders and can be reached by calling (830) 326-6343.

While we have provided menu and contact information, the Kerrville Convention & Visitor's Bureau also keeps place on their site for similar information. To visit the CVB site, follow this link: https://www.kerrvilletexascvb.com/pickupanddelivery?fbclid=IwAR0mTBmDgDOxwLmr5_6_F51AVGiMQxOvD6g9Hbk1QXyrlSss6fKJS472P-M

