Local restaurants need customers; take-out, delivery available, too

Local restaurants are changing the way they are doing business in order to better serve the community, keep jobs for their employees and honor the safety limitations placed on public gatherings as the community, state and nation battle to contain the COVID-19 threat.
How can you help?
Take advantage of take-out orders. Several have added home delivery services as well.
Here are a few:
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1718 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: (830) 257-6222
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant menu: https://www.yelp.com/menu/acapulco-mexican-restaurant-kerrville?adjust_creative=bing&utm_campaign=yelp_feed&utm_medium=feed_v2&utm_source=bing
Billy Gene's Restaurant
1489 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·
(830) 895-7377
Billy Gene's Restaurant menu: https://billygenes.com/menu/
Broken Stone Pizza Co.
809 Sidney Baker
(830) 895-5050
Broken Stone Pizza Co. menu: https://www.brokenstonepizzaco.com/kerrville-menu
Brown's Drive-in
1152 Sidney Baker
896-3661
Brown's Drive-in menu: http://www.kerrvillemenus.com/browns-drive-in-menu/
Buzzie's BBQ
213 Schreiner St.
(830) 257-4540
Buzzie's BBQ menu: http://www.buzziesbbq.com/menu.html
Café at the Ridge
At Tierra Linda
13439 S Ranch Rd 783
Café at the Ridge menu: https://www.shopsattheridge.com/cafe-at-the-ridge
Carmine's Italian Restaurant
1170 Sidney Baker St S, Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: (830) 315-1170
Carmine's Italian Restaurant menu: http://www.kerrvillemenus.com/carmines-italian-kitchen-menu/
Chick-Fil-A
1060 Junction Hwy
(830) 257-6901
Chick-Fil-A menu: https://www.cfarestaurant.com/kerrville/menu
Classic Burgers
448 Sidney Baker St S # 9
(830) 257-8866
https://www.zomato.com/kerrville-tx/classics-burgers-moore-kerrville/menu
Cartewheels Catering
Address: 720 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: (830) 257-7171
Cartewheels Catering menu: http://cartewheelscatering.com/provisions/
Chili's
1185 Junction Hwy
(830) 895-2445
Chili's menu: https://www.chilis.com/menu
Culver's
1300 Junction Highway
830-257-7000
Culver's menu: https://www.culvers.com/menu-and-nutrition
Francisco's
201 Earl Garrett
(830) 257-2995
Francisco's menu: https://places.singleplatform.com/franciscos/menu?ref=Yahoo
Grape Juice
623 Water St, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·
(830) 792-9463
Grape Juice menu: https://www.facebook.com/Grape-Juice-Kerrville-214333272428/
Gravity Check Saloon & Arena
3979 Bandera Hwy (173)
Kerrville TX 78028
830-634-3075
Gravity Check Saloon & Arena menu:http://gravitychecksaloonandarena.com/grill/
Hippie Chick's Bakery and Bistro
216 Quinlan St #5314, Kerrville, TX 78028
Phone: (830) 792-3223
Hippie Chick's Bakery and Bistro menu: https://www.zmenu.com/hippie-chicks-bakery-and-bistro-kerrville-online-menu/
Hungry Dog Roadside Eats
Next To American Legion Going Towards Center Point
Hungry Dog Roadside Eats: https://www.facebook.com/The-Hungry-Dog-Roadside-Eats-1930843027212131/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARCJYYXlLFb7dQmlYGxNDhjsEYBMQ8069j7OKRW_Yvs06WYUdXhmfuBdjuOfxbwmMX4jg8juUWDe_G_q
Kicking Wings
106 Junction Hwy
Ingram,TX
830.367.1884
https://kickin-wings.business.site/
Kona Ice Kerrville
https://www.facebook.com/konaicekerrville/
LaFours Restaurant
1705 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78028 ·
(830) 896-1449
LaFours Restaurant menu: https://www.facebook.com/LaFours-Restaurant-1441507222788361/
Lakehouse
1655 Junction Highway
(830)895-3188
Lakehouse menu: http://www.hillcountrycookin.com/index.php/the-menu/
Little Aurora Ranch
Inside Riverhills Mall
830-315-4262
https://www.facebook.com/LittleAuroraRanch/
Mamacita's Restaurant
215 Junction Hwy.
830-895-2441.
Mamacita's Restaurant menu: https://www.mamacitas.com/menus/
Nobilitea
528 Jefferson St.
(830) 315.8322
Nobilitea menu: https://nobilitea.us/menu/
Rails A Cafe at the Depot
615 E Schreiner St, Kerrville, TX 78028
(830) 257-3877
Rails a Café at the Depot menu: http://railscafe.com/menu/
Save Inn Restaurant
1806 Sidney Baker St
Kerrville, Texas 78028
(830) 257-7484
Save Inn Restaurant menu: http://www.saveinnrestaurant.com/menu.html
Soaring Dragon Chinese Restaurant
820 Sidney Baker, Suite H
(830) 257-8888
Soaring Dragon Chinese Restaurant menu: http://soaringdragonkerr.com/
Sonic
1727 Sidney Baker St - (830) 257-3533
1281 Junction Hwy - (830) 895-0808
Sonic menu: https://www.sonicdrivein.com/menu
The Boat Oyster Bar
1483 Junction Highway
(830) 896-3354
The Boat Oyster Bar menu: https://www.doordash.com/store/the-boat-oyster-bar-grill-kerrville-608679/
Yeobo's Cafe
804 Water St.
(830) 890-5873
Yeobo's Café menu: http://www.kerrvillemenus.com/yeo-bos-cafe-menu/
Even if delivery is not offered by local restaurants, Grub Runners, also locally-owned, is offering free delivery for senior citizens through March 21.
The Grub Runners service is available to deliver local food orders and can be reached by calling (830) 326-6343.
While we have provided menu and contact information, the Kerrville Convention & Visitor's Bureau also keeps place on their site for similar information. To visit the CVB site, follow this link: https://www.kerrvilletexascvb.com/pickupanddelivery?fbclid=IwAR0mTBmDgDOxwLmr5_6_F51AVGiMQxOvD6g9Hbk1QXyrlSss6fKJS472P-M
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.