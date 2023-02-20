NWS storm spotter training

No greater reward comes from community involvement for SKYWARN volunteers than the knowledge that their efforts have given family and neighbors the precious gift of time - minutes that can help save lives. Whether the danger comes from severe thunderstorms, flash floods, tornadoes, or other potential catastrophic weather events, the ability to issue an early warning is important to all residents in Kerr County.
National Weather Service representatives from the local weather forecast station in New Braunfels were in Kerrville last Thursday to offer training to local residents interested in becoming “local storm spotters,” the first line of defense against severe weather.
A total of 40 local residents attended the training session at the Union Church facility adjacent to the Schreiner University campus on Travis Street.
“We had a lot more people at this year’s training than the previous two years. The past two years, because of COVID, we had smaller groups, but four years ago we had about 70 participants,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas.
Thomas said many of the attendees were already a part of the county’s CERT program, a program for volunteers who are trained to respond to disasters or other emergencies.
Paul Yura and Jason Runyen were the NWS New Braunfels representatives to the training session. Runyen was the presenter of the program. Yura had handled the previous three years’ training events.
“We were really pleased to have the opportunity to have both Paul and Jason back this year,” Thomas said.
“It’s good for us to have weather spotters locally who can provide data based on their observations to the National Weather Service management office,” Thomas added.
Thomas said there were a “whole spectrum” of people who attended the training. Some were just curious on how to read the weather and cloud formations and others were the local first responders like the CERT group who spend a great deal of time protecting their fellow residents.
“Some of the people were already well-versed on weather like we see in the Hill Country, like the members of the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club that already has a SKYWARN coordinator and they monitor and use their spotter skills. What we are looking for is more people who can actively have eyes on the ground to observe the weather as it is occurring in Kerr County and be able to report it.”
Topics covered in the training include the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structures, identifying potential severe weather features, what kind of information to report and how to report, plus basic severe weather safety information.
The National Weather Service is a agency under the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) and has 122 local weather forecast offices around the United States, each with a warning coordinator meteorologist who teaches the SKYWARN program in their local area. The SKYWARN program began in the 1970s and has between 350 and 400 thousand participants nationwide who help keep local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather.
For more information on the SKYWARN system go to Skywarnweather.gov.
