They’ve been the last man standing when others have walked away. They’ve shown us how husbands should cherish their wives and lead their family with grace and a bit of grit. We danced on their boots until we got the steps down and spun off to our own melodies to lead our own lives.
They’re our fathers, and there’s nothing like letting them -and the community- know what their sacrifices and advice have done to elevate our lives.
My father Ronnie Bock has been a stalwart figure in my life as far as my memories will let me wander. “Remember who you are,” is a simple line he lives fiercely by and which has now trickled through our family generationally, wielded each time we’re faced with a life trial.
Who are we though exactly? “You’re a Bock,” he’d reply.
Throughout my life there was never a solidified definition of what that statement meant, but we collectively just know it’s to honor him by living out the example my father has laid before us: Love God, love your family, and absolutely under every circumstance, serve others.
There’s also a courageous calling when it comes to his oft repeated, “Remember who you are.”
My father’s hands have held debt, unbelievable responsibility, and have also broken the chains of generational curses to allow him to build the family we cherish now.
They’ve wiped my tears, but they’ve also picked me back up to always get back in the fight. Therein lies the strength of Dad, of our family. Remember who you are and ultimately whose you are.
In the words of Holly Dunn, “Daddy's hands weren't always gentle, but I've come to understand, there was always love in daddy's hands.”
Fathers’ roles play out in our lives in so many beautifully different ways, so we asked some Kerrville natives what the best advice is that they’ve received and applied to their own lives from their patriarch.
Here are some of the responses we received:
“I’ll help anyone who’s willing to help themselves, but I’m not going to do it for you. It sounds crass, but we live it out light heartedly and with some truth behind it.”- Tyler Fine
“My dad has given s-o-o-o much advice over the year of course, but what sticks with me is to be kind to others, but especially yourself.” - Natalee Peppit
“Happy Father’s Day to the head man in my life. Thank you for your continuous love, support, and determination not only as my pops but as my boss. As a dad, to always push forward no matter what’s in your path and to always stay true to yourself. As a boss, no matter what’s going on in the outside world, focus, show up, and give it your best effort to make the experience easy and efficient for the customer.” Garrett Stoepel
“There is always someone worse off than you. This is an amazing perspective considering how many serious health issues he has dealt with in the past 10 years.” - Devin Anderson Vanderpool
“Well daddy, it’s definitely not the same without you here. To the man who was tough but always showed us mercy, who taught us to love all God’s children and to treat others as we would want to be treated. To always work hard and take pride in our work. You said to always do your best at your job. Even if it’s cleaning toilets, be the best. Thank you for teaching us mental toughness and perseverance, as you know mom surpasses everyone in this category! We miss all your funny jokes and sense of humor. You always found a way to make us laugh and find the positive even in the worst circumstances.” - Shayne Brown
“No matter who you are or what family you’re born into, the best thing you have that is all your own is your word.” -Tabitha Cheyney
“Greedy people lose money the fastest. You don’t need all the things.” - Ryan William-Trent Long
“Embrace life. The good and the bad and now it is all in His hands. Always find the good in it and get outside.”- Emily Poppins
“There’s no use worrying about something if you can’t fix it RIGHT NOW.” - Amanda Goodman
“Don’t ever get with a woman like your mother. He ain’t never lied.” - Shayne Mayers
“All of your answers can be found in worship and the Word.” Rebekah Rae
“Well I never had my father, but my grandfather told me not to look for someone or something to make you happy. Make yourself happy by doing the things you love and being a good person! - Nathan Tool Drimmel
“Be open to everything. Be attached to nothing.”- Meg Russell
“Be yourself and trust in the Lord with everything you do.”- Ashlynn Way
