Fireworks, music set for July 4 event

Kerrville’s annual Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River celebration is set for Monday, complete with fireworks and a full day of music.
Mini Mart will again sponsor this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display. The Fourth of July fireworks show is the largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country and is enjoyed by thousands of people in Kerrville for Independence Day.
The fireworks display begins directly after Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” event, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
The success of fireworks shows relies upon the generous financial support of the community. Hill Country Mini Mart convenience stores can be found in and around Kerrville in the Heart of the Texas Hill Country. The stores represent the culmination of a dream that William J. Fritz, Jr., better known as Junior, envisioned when he entered the grocery business more than half a century ago. Mini Mart employs more than 140 people across 18 different locations. Each location sells a wide variety of products. You can purchase snacks, drinks and groceries, and fill up your car at one of the numerous pumps that sell such branded gasolines as Shell, Valero and Exxon. Junior’s children, Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz, co-own and operate Hill Country Mini Mart LP. The family-owned business will continue to fulfill Junior Fritz's mission of “Serving the Needs of the Texas Hill Country” for generations to come.
“The City of Kerrville extends its sincerest gratitude to Mini Mart and their contribution to the citizens of Kerrville and surrounding areas,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “Please join us in thanking Mini Mart, a locally owned business, for their generosity and for investing in our community.”
Fireworks Safety Measures
In addition, the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department and Kerrville Fire Department work together each year to monitor the drought conditions for the fireworks display and are planning accordingly to ensure the safety of citizens, businesses, and visitors. Safety precautions are in place, especially during these extremely dry summer months. The maximum firework shell size has been reduced from 5 inches to 4 inches this year to ensure the fallout zone is within a reasonable and safe area. The optimal viewing area in the park will be on the west side (interactive fountain side) as the bridge may obscure the lower shell sizes.
A licensed professional vendor that is approved by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and verified by the City of Kerrville Fire Marshal conducts the fireworks events. They are responsible for adhering to the City of Kerrville pyrotechnic ordinance, Texas Occupational Codes, National Fire Protection Association codes, ATF codes, and DOT codes.
At the Fourth of July event, the Kerrville Fire Department will have firefighters and a staffed brush truck onsite during the fireworks display. The city is also coordinating with the Kerr County Volunteer Fire Departments to assist in the fire protection with an additional staffed brush truck. The Fire Marshal will ensure proper storage of the fireworks, site location, public distancing, fire extinguishers, inspections, and give the final authorization for a safe and fun fireworks display.
We encourage everyone to join us at Louise Hays Park and enjoy the professional fireworks, food trucks, and entertainment.
The festivities will begin at 2 p.m., beginning with music by Del Castillo, followed by Kylie Frey and a special guest Flatland Calvary. Keen will close out the show just prior to the fireworks celebration.
Food and drink vendors will be on hand. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and spend the day in Louise Hays Park by the Guadalupe River.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300 or via e-mmail at recreation@kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.