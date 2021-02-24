County details storm damage assistance, declining COVID numbers

Kerr County citizens received a two-fold message of welcomed good news today, Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Not only are local COVID-19 cases down significantly, but also local citizens affected negatively by last week’s extreme winter storm may have a way of getting federal funds to help them repair and recover, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Storm Damage Assistance
As residents, especially those in the rural reaches of the county, continued to recover from the multiple rounds of ice and snow falling over an uncharacteristically long stretch of sub-freezing temperature days – the likes of which had not been seen since the early 1980s – Thomas again encouraged all locals to report the damages to their homes and businesses in a survey.
So far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved public assistance for Kerr County, which means that federal dollars will be committed to repairing local infrastructure.
FEMA has not, however, approved individual assistance, which would come in the form of federal funds straight to individual residents for rebuilding or repairing in the storm’s aftermath.
All Kerr County residents and business owners who suffered damages to their properties as a result of the storm are asked to report those damages using one of 3 methods:
• People can complete the survey at the following link online: https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
• Or, they can report damages by scanning this QR code with a smartphone:
• And, for those who do not have internet access or who do not feel comfortable trying to complete the survey on a computer, a call center went online just this afternoon to help. Just call 1-844-844-3089 and answer the prompts.
“I can’t stress enough just how important it is that everyone who has damage complete this survey,” Thomas said. “FEMA will use the results of that survey to decide if our county should qualify for individual assistance in federal funds.”
“I have no doubt that our county’s residents have suffered enough damages that they should receive FEMA assistance on the individual level, and that the county is definitely in a state of disaster from the harsh storm,” Thomas said.
“If enough residents complete the survey, then it will increase everyone’s odds in the county of getting funds to fix their homes and businesses,” Thomas said. “We are a strong community of neighbors helping neighbors and we will bounce back from this historic storm. The question is ‘how long will it take?’ If enough people do not complete the survey, then I’m afraid to think of the unnecessary hardship that repairs and rebuilding will cause us.”
COVID-19 Cases Down
While reports on the COVID-19 scene were sparse as emergency management personnel focused on life-threatening power and water service outages during the storm last week, Thomas issued an update today that brought positive news.
“As of today, Kerr County has 94 ACTIVE CASES of COVID-19,” Thomas said. “This represents a significant decrease over the past couple of weeks and, finally, we can be optimistic about the months ahead. Please, though, do not stop practicing safety precautions. Wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands, etc.”
The update Thomas gave also reported that Kerr County had:
• 4,040 RECOVERIES – local citizens who had once been confirmed positive for the virus, but who have since recovered from its short-term complications.
• 9 HOSPITALIZATIONS of patients due to COVID-19, as of today, according to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville.
• 81 FATALITIES – Reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, this is the current, local death toll of permanent Kerr County residents attributed to the novel coronavirus.
The Kerr County COVID-19 Vaccine call center remains open. It is manned during business hours, Mondays through Fridays, at 830-315-5900.
