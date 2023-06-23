Doyle receives $25K grant from Kerr County United Way

The Doyle School Community Center has received a $25,000 grant from the Kerr County United Way for playground improvement.
“The Doyle Center is honored to receive this grant from the United Way,” said Kate Allen, program director. “We are creating a B.T. Wilson memorial playground and outdoor space which will enhance our programs and the Doyle expe-rience for our residents and all of residents of Kerrville.”
The Doyle School began as an African-American school in 1909. The African-American Community raised $53 to move the frame building of the former school for white students after a new one was built. The land where the building was moved was donated by Anna W. Doyle, who was the head teacher for nearly two decades.
The one-room school-house had no utilities until running water was installed in 1920 and electric lights were installed in 1923. The black population in Kerrville was small and only 25 students from five North Kerrville families attended. The school expanded to include three classrooms, an auditorium, two bathrooms and a storage area. There was still no formal name for the school at the time.
As enrollment grew to about 75 students in 1940, husband and wife B.T. and Itasco Wilson and Miss L.E. Cheeks were hired as teachers. B.T. (Prof) Wilson was revered in the community for his dedication to the students of Doyle. It was Wilson who decided that the school should be named after Anna W. Doyle. The school had high enough enrollment for athletic teams, cheerleaders, a choir and a marching band. Classes included sports, theater, music and home economics, alongside traditional academic subjects.
Integration of the Kerrville Schools in 1964 reduced the school to a one-year program for elementary students.
After one year, all African-American students were integrated. In 1970, Doyle became a kindergarten campus under the direction of Starkey Elementary School Principal Fred H. Tally, and head teacher Jean Tally. B.T. Wilson continued to positively influence students in his new position as Tivy High School math teacher and the sixth-grade school was eventually named for him. The Doyle School building was sold to a non-profit neighborhood association and remains open as a community center. (from a report in the Hill Country Community Journal)
“‘Prof’ Wilson dedicated his life to helping children make their lives better. We are excited to honor him with this out-door space to continue that legacy. We will be adding new playground equipment, a larger picnic area and other improvements that will involve the community and let them be involved in honoring B.T. Wilson,” Allen said.
“We welcome ideas from the community and are excited about this new way to have the Doyle District residents help make the Community Center their own. This will also add a new element for families to enjoy during our community events and programs. We are grateful to the United Way for providing us this opportunity to improve the Doyle Community and the Doyle experience.”
For more information on the plans for the playground and outdoor area, or to learn how you can be involved, please email info@doyle communitycenter.org or call (830) 257-4446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.