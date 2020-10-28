Final days for early voting, poll hours extended

Kerr County registered voters are reminded they have only the remainder of this week (through Friday, Oct. 30) if they want to make the most of early, in-person voting in the 2020 General Election.
“We encourage local voters to exercise their American privilege by casting ballots for their voices in this election. Every voice counts,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County’s elections superintendent and tax assessor-collector.
“We are offering extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week in order to give local voters plenty of time to fit early voting into their busy schedules. Plus, it’s a great way to make sure they get their vote in and that they avoid any possible lines on the actual election day next week,” Reeves said.
Early voting in Kerr County may be done at either of two locations:
• Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville, and,
• Ingram Independent School District Administration Building Boardroom, 510 College Street in Ingram.
In the two previous weeks of early voting, there have been 15,782 Kerr County voters turn in ballots -- some 41.79% of the county’s 37,742 registered voters. There were 9,032 votes Oct. 13-17 and 6,750 voters from Oct. 19-24.
Election Day Voting, Locations
Individuals who enjoy the significance and tradition of casting their ballots on the actual election day itself will find the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“We will have 20 polling places spread out within the county for voting that day in all the elections,” Reeves said. Votes will be cast to seat representatives in the General Election (sometimes referred to as the “presidential election”,) as well as the City of Ingram, City of Kerrville, Harper ISD and Medina ISD elections. In addition, voters in Kerr County Precinct 2 will vote in a special election for or against selling alcohol in that portion of the county.
A complete list of voting locations assigned specifically to each polling precinct is posted on the county’s website at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections/. Simply scroll down to the information under the heading of “Polling Locations & Dates” to find out where to go to vote. Sample ballots per precinct are also on the same page.
