County mulls Ukraine light display

Matters of personnel, pay rates, and communication equipment came up before Kerr County Commissioner Court on Monday, starting off with a request for special lighting to honor a nation at war. It was approved with a split vote, after some discussion.
Ukraine
Taking the podium in favor of supporting the country of Ukraine, now fully engaged in war with Russia, was Irene Van Winkle of Kerrville, who requested that the court allow blue and yellow lights to be displayed on the courthouse for a period of time. She thanked several individuals for showing up to the meeting.
The discussion took a few turns with several commissioners having concerns.
“I’m not sure about the logistics of doing that. The bulbs, the money for bulbs, the personnel going up,” he said.
Several people noted other examples.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins noted that the county had earlier put up purple lights for domestic violence awareness.
Letz added he did not like using county funds for such requests, but someone said they could donate the bulbs.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he did not have a problem in that case.
Letz said the court could ask maintenance head Shane Evans what type of bulbs he would need to install.
After the motion was called. Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said, “Where are we going to end this. We’ve had domestic abuse, Bosnia, etc. What will be next? I don’t like it, I do not want to do it. Not for it for a lot of reasons -- money, changing it up, county employees doing it. We’re going to support it for a week and then no one will care any more. Not sure I want to jump on that.”
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, who abstained in the final vote, said, “I think I feel proud that my son is thinking of going to a missionary trip to Poland. That’s doing something ... We certainly want to support Irene.”
Speaking as a county official, Kelly added, “I don’t know anyone that doesn’t support Ukraine, not one ... I invite anyone who supports Russia to come down here. It’s abominable, a travesty, it’s a world war over one man’s vain vanity and pride. I share Belew’s thought. It’s not the cause, but I’m concerned if it continues people bringing their agendas, sometimes political agendas, to the court.”
Kelly noted other political matters such as masks, vaccines, and right to life.
“We’re county government, and we get asked to bless a lot of causes,” he said, adding that it is not what county government is about and that the court does not have the authority to do that.
“I’m not going to vote yes for it,” he said. “We need to be a little more circumspect about adopting all these causes ... I know your heart is broken but the idea of political causes to do this and that, we’re in busness of running local government.”
Van Winkle countered that many government entities, including cities in Texas such as San Antonio, Austin, and Houston, both Republican and Democrat, had lit their public buildings in honor of Ukraine.
She said that she got the “short straw,” because all these others here got their requests and now the court is changing its policy. She added that there are many Ukrainians living in Texas, as well as all over the United States.
Kelly continued that he supported Ukraine, but he did not want to support a policy on political issues after the times crowds had come to the court protesting a policy.
Van Winkle said this was a completely different case.
Letz said that the court is in the practice of allowing people to weigh-in on political issues.
Belew, who ultimately did not vote for the proposal, suggested that instead of lights, there could be a Ukrainian banner placed at the corner of the courthouse lawn.
Don Harris agreed, but later voted with Letz and Beck Gipson to allow lighting up the courthouse.
Shane Evans, county maintenance director, told Van Winkle after the meeting that there would be no cost for bulbs since the colors can be programmed digitally on the LED lights, which are actually located around the courthouse grounds, not on its roof.
Public defenders
Vanessa Skowbo, office administrator for the local Public Defenders office, said they had three new hires and a promotion, and would like to increase their payroll schedule. There were salary ranges which were then challenged by District Attorney Lucy Wilke. who was told that it was “apples and oranges,” and the court did not have time to pick apart details that the Human Resources director and she could tackle.
Sheriff’s radios
Regarding consideration of a new radio system, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told the court that the county’s old radio system was aging and they would need a county-wide system that would keep multiple law enforcement and emergency services agencies in contact.
He gave a comparison of the LCRA and Motorola systems, some of which could work well with just dual band, and others with more advanced channels.
“Our radio system is past its shelf life,” Leitha said. “We got it 15-20 years ago. We recommend we replace it every 5-8 years. Things. have changed, and it needs to be updated.”
While Leitha said that the Motorola system was good, working on VHF, it is considered better for the Hill Country terrain. The LCRA system works better on flat land.
Parts for some equipment is also a challenge. Some entities use one tower, others more.
In all, Leitha said there will be the need for more meetings to flesh out the details on costs and combinations of how the systems will be integrated. There will also be a cost analysis done.
Kelly said it might be possible to use some ARPA funds.
Belew said he didn’t mind paying a little more to be sure his home and property were being protected.
Meals on Wheels
Dietert Center Executive Director Brenda Thompson reported on a resolution she asked to be signed about the awareness of the Meals on Wheels Program, now celebrating 52 years in Kerr County, even older than the national Older Americans Act, passed in 1972.
“Annually we deliver 68,000 meals, more than 300 meals per day,” she said. “That was during the pandemic. Prior to that, we served about 71,000 meals a year, or about 250-300 meals a day.”
Thompson said that the meals program does more than feed its clients, it also provides a social contact for some people who do not see anyone else all day.
Harris said he signed up for a ride-along and really got a much better sense of the value of the program.
“Come see what it’s like, you really feel in your heart,” she said.
Kelly added, “Now, this I can support. This is local government.”
Thompson added tht they also have the Friendship Cafe, which is open to the public. People 60 and older can eat for a donation, provided they fill out a form. Anyone younger can eat lunch for just $8.
“Seniors bring a wealth of information from the community,” she said. “They have so many stories and experiences.”
Meeting transcripts
The court agreed that to use a program for its meetings posted on YouTube that would include transcripts of what is said, which might be helpful. The cost might be $400-500 per meeting, and would have a turnaround time of 5-7 days.
Letz suggested they do it for the last two meetings and see if it is suitable, before decided to continue it.
K’Star fundraiser permit
The court agreed to confirm a letter to Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission asking that K’Star serve alcohol at their fundriaser on March 19, 2022.
Platting
The court relinquished platting of a lot on Town Creek Road to the city of Kerrville, which is within its city limits.
It would be simpler to let the city take over the platting, said county road engineer Kelly Hoffer.
There was another unanimous vote to waive platting for two lots in Las Colinas of Kerrville, which had roads that the county does not maintain.
Gaddis Bluff Road closure
The closure of old Gaddis Bluff Rd. was approved to allow repairs on a stretch only eight feet long over a low water crossing. The project may take about 28 days.
Payroll processing
They approved the transfer of payroll processing to the County Treasurer’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.