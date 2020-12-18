Rotarians help make dream come true

Three consecutive Noon Rotary presidents committed in 2014 to raise $10,000 per year to be earmarked to help pay for a new Habitat for Humanity home.
And on Saturday morning, Dec. 12, that completed home at 123 Glenn Court was blessed and the keys given to the new homeowner, Ruthie Ortegon and her two sons, Aiden and Anthony.
Kim Clarkson, Rotary president in 2014-15, said, “Every year the Rotary Club commits a significant amount of money to scholarships. But if we have added funds, other projects can be chosen. We had gone about two years with no major fundraiser; and member Sherry Jones stepped up to plan our first ‘SuperBall.’”
Clarkson said Jones got into discussions with Elizabeth Logge, then director at Habitat here, about a possible three-year commitment of Rotary funding toward a Habitat home. And after gathering that information, they approached Clarkson with their idea.
“I couldn’t make that decision without consulting the next two presidents who were coming in after me. This would be a major commitment in our Rotary budget,” Clarkson said. “We give about $20,000 per year in scholarships; and there are about 18 projects on our books each year. So I talked to Stephanie Miller and Jeff Talarico who were coming up as president after me.”
Clarkson said the other two officers thought about the proposition to fund a Habitat house, and told her they agreed to commit their funding/budgetary efforts to the multi-year project for a Habitat house.
“We were lucky enough that all three of us committed to this,” she said.
Clarkson said when this three-year project started under her term in office, she personally joined a volunteer crew working on different homes.
“I mostly painted and caulked. And we got the Tivy students in the Interact Club to come help, too.”
She said once the three Rotary officers committed to this Habitat project, they each met their $10,000 per year goals.
“At the time I was president, the Rotary club wasn’t a legal nonprofit. We were a 501c6 organization; and we were supposed to spend all our funds each year. So we couldn’t plan to put the first $10,000 in the bank and just leave it there, to add to it. So I started the process to file the paperwork to change that to a 501c3,” Clarkson said. “We had an accountant and an attorney, who helped us get the nonprofit status, and manage it since then.”
Stephanie Miller
Miller followed Clarkson into the presidency of the Noon Rotary Club for a 2015-16 term, after Clarkson committed to funds for this house. Miller recalled how Jones and Logge first talked to Clarkson about this.
“Kim called me and Jeff, who were scheduled to become presidents after her, because of the amount of funding,” Miller said. “I don’t recall how much the average Habitat house costs, but I think the Habitat folks added the balance for this house, which probably cost about $60,000.”
Miller said this wasn’t a fast-moving project, and she thinks Habitat finally broke ground on the Rotary-funded home when Robin Myers was president in a later term.
“And on Saturday we got to give the keys to the family. It’s been a six-year project,” Miller said.
Jeff Talarico
Talarico followed Miller into the presidency of Noon Rotary for 2016-17 and also recalled Jones introducing the idea of funding a Habitat house.
He said Clarkson went to the next president in line about getting a commitment to raise funds and budget for this funding.
“She asked us and the Rotary board if we would do this – all of this – to do all the projects we had listed, including a Habitat house,” he said.
“The list already included the Blue Santa program; a First Responders Luncheon, dictionaries for third-graders, and scholarships for high school seniors and college students. And I wanted to spend some of our money on animals at the annual Livestock Show to support our kids. I started that one and we’ve continued it so far,” he said.
And, he said, the Rotary members continue to participate in trash pick-up on the highways.
“Our money has gone to so many different things, including cell-phones for soldiers, Salvation Army bell-ringing at Christmas, hygiene kits to Mexico and the Rotary Youth Exchange Program.”
Talarico also listed support of the Interact Club at Tivy High School including citizenship awards; plus their ongoing programs for polio eradication.
He said some Rotary members volunteered to help with the physical construction of Habitat homes, too.
The Noon Rotary Club now includes about 170 members, he said.
“I also set a goal of $100,000 to be given to the Rotary Foundation. I wanted the members to understand what generosity is, and the concept of helping others. And that money comes back to this club in grants,” Talarico said. “The SuperBall was designed for this. And over those three years (2015-17) Rotary raised $10,000 per year to give $30,000 to Habitat, too.”
