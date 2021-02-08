Garcia files for Place 1 council seat

City Secretary Shelley McElhannon announced on Jan. 21 that Roman Garcia has officially filed as a candidate for the Office of Councilmember Place 1 on the Kerrville City Council. Garcia’s application has been verified for eligibility and found to be sufficient, and his petition has been certified and found to be sufficient; therefore, Roman Garcia is an official candidate for the Office of Place 1 on the Kerrville City Council at the May 1, 2021 municipal election.
In accordance with the City Charter, any person who lawfully qualifies and is a registered voter of the City of Kerrville may file an application for a place on the ballot. Councilmembers are elected at large and serve two-year terms. Qualifications as stated in the Texas Election Code and the Kerrville City Charter are listed on the city’s website: www.kerrvilletx.gov.
Gary Cochrane is the current incumbent for Councilmember Place One.
For information regarding the city election or to file an application, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at 258-1117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.