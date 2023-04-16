Peterson Health offers new service line

Dr. Michael Streitmann knew his move to the Texas Hill Country to work for the Peterson Health network in a plastic surgery role would be a new kind of adventure.
Dual-board-certified as both a plastic surgeon and an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist, Dr. Streitmann began working for the Peterson medical complex in October after about six years of conversation on the subject.
He described President and CEO Cory Edmondson as enthusiastic to bring him on board, and explained it was “a mutual enthusiasm.”
In a March 23 ribbon-cutting held outside the newly dedicated specialty care facility at 695 Hill Country Drive, Unit A, Edmondson mentioned that his first meeting with Streitmann resolved any fears he might have had about opening the plastic surgery clinic.
Edmondson said he was sure it was the right choice. “His values and professionalism align with Peterson,” he added.
In 18 to 24 months, when Peterson’s ambulatory surgery center is complete, Streitmann’s practice will move there.
Streitmann and his wife Tricia — who works in the wine industry —bought property in Harper some 10 years ago to start a vineyard. Though they lived in Houston at the time, they felt drawn to the Hill Country and knew it was only a matter of time until they made the full-time move.
Streitmann studied pre-med at the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated in 1987. He then attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio from 1988 to 1992. Later, Streitmann pursued a general surgery internship and ear, nose and throat surgery residency at the Medical College of Virginia, followed by a plastic surgery residency at the University of Oklahoma from 1997 to 1999, and cosmetic surgery training at Lennox Hill Hospital in New York City.
Before accepting the job with Peterson, Streitmann spent 23 years in private practice in Houston. It’s been a transition, he said, and one in which he has been grateful for the support of his employer.
“When I was in Houston, I was my own boss,” he said. “So fitting into a corporate structure, there’s not the same degree of autonomy, but the positive is you’re surrounded with people there to help you. (Peterson) has been nothing but supportive of the things I need and promoting my practice.”
Streitmann said he is excited to see his Kerrville practice rapidly expanding.
“We’re still building our practice,” he said. “We are not up to 100 percent capacity yet, but are getting there as we are getting the word out.”
In fact, Streitmann said, in the counties surrounding Kerrville and Fredericksburg - not including Kendall County - there are more than 300,000 residents who have needed a new, local plastic surgeon.
Streitmann said he particularly appreciates what he calls the “collaborative environment” found in Kerrville.
“You see the same doctors all the time, over and over, you establish a great rapport. It’s more intimate than being in a big city,” Streitmann added.
He explained that he was originally drawn to plastic surgery as a specialty because of the near-infinite variety it offers.
“When you’re a plastic surgeon, you’re not confined to one part of the body,” he said. “You work head to toe, everywhere from birth to death, all ages, all sexes, all body parts.”
