Kerrville River Festival to take place this Saturday in Louise Hays Park

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to celebrate the city’s incorporation and heritage with the Third Annual Kerrville River Festival! Join us this Saturday, Sept. 17 in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., for this free event featuring live music, local vendors, and kid’s entertainment. The awesome festival aims to encourage people to get outdoors, be active, and play.
Event Details
The festival gates open at noon, however, Camp Gladiator and the Center for Fitness will offer free exercise classes in the morning. Fitness classes start at 8:30 a.m. and will take place at the large pavilion in Louise Hays Park. This year’s festival will feature an array of family activities, community exhibitors, and major entertainment capped off by a fireworks display at approximately 9:45 p.m. The concert portion of the event will feature four different artists, circus thrill shows, and mini-performances by local organizations.
The headliners for the 2022 Kerrville River Festival are country music star Kyle Park and Grammy winner and Tejano legend Michael Salgado. Texas’ own legendary songwriters Walt Wilkins and Shake Russell are on the lineup as well. The band lineup for this event is as follows:
· 3:30 p.m. – Walt Wilkins
· 4:45 p.m. – Shake Russell
· 6:00 p.m. – Michael Salgado
· 8:15 p.m. – Kyle Park
For a full list of currently scheduled activities, please visit: www.kerrvilleriverfestival.org. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Outside alcohol is prohibited, but coolers with water are allowed. Glass containers, smoking (including e-cigarettes), and pets are prohibited.
The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank this year’s major sponsors: Ken Stoepel Ford, H-E-B, Schreiner University, State Aire, and Gravity Check Saloon and Arena. Thank you so much for investing in this event for our community and visitors to enjoy!
Event Parking and Pedestrian Access
For safety, Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic all day on Sept. 17, with the exception of legally marked handicapped vehicles (plates/tags), while spots last. Authorized access only to the park. Drive-through requests for pickup and/or drop off are not authorized access. Free covered parking is available in the downtown parking garage on Clay Street, and some spots will be available in the grassy area in front of Lehmann-Monroe Park at the intersection of La Casa Drive East and Park Lane East, first-come, first served.
As a courtesy, FREE shuttle buses will provide transportation to the park for those that park in the following areas:
· Schreiner University: Parking lot for the Trailhead Beer Garden on Acorn Loop.
· Public Downtown Parking Garage: Clay Street entrance.
· Park Lane: Stop adjacent to field behind H-E-B.
For more information: Travel & Accommodations - Kerrville River Festival
Pedestrians can access the park via the main Louise Hays Park entrance, Lehmann-Monroe entrance, and the new sidewalk connection entrance near Park Lane Apartments. The River Trail and the ramp and bridge located behind the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be open and accessible to the public before 6 p.m.
Kerrville River Trail/Tranquility Island/Library Ramp
Tranquility Island, the portion of the Kerrville River Trail from Francisco Lemos Street through Tranquility Island, and the library ramp will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 for safety protocols associated with the fireworks show. The public may enjoy the use of the island until this time. Park users must vacate this area by 6 p.m. and will not be allowed access for any reason during the closure. Use of this portion of the River Trail will resume again on Sunday as the trail is open from dawn to dusk each day.
Rules and Reminders
Glass, outside alcoholic beverages, pop-up canopies, and dogs/pets are prohibited in the concert area. Smoking (including vaping and e-cigarettes) is prohibited in all city parks. Motorized vehicles including golf carts and skateboards are also prohibited on the Kerrville River Trail. Please adhere to rules and comply with event staff. Pursuant to City ordinance Sec. 74-2, the city shall have and shall exercise the power to control all activities and hours of access by the public into all city parks and recreation areas in order to protect and maintain the public health, safety and welfare.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257- 7300.
