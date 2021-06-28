Moser announces retirement in open court

Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Tom Moser has announced that he will retire from the commissioners’ court, with his last day of service set for Friday, July 23, 2021.
The announcement was made during a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court session this morning in the courthouse.
The retirement from his position is necessary because Moser is selling his ranch and moving to a home which, although still within Kerr County, is in another county precinct. By law, commissioners must live in the precinct they serve.
Moser has served as the Precinct 2 commissioner since being elected in November 2012. The remainder of his term is about 1.5 years, meaning Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will need to appoint someone to fill Moser’s vacated seat until the November 2022 election for Precinct 2.
Kelly has said he will accept applications through early August from residents who live in Precinct 2 and who wish to serve in the position. He will then review the pool of applicants and present the commissioners with a shortlist of candidates. He then will take into consideration any remarks or concerns the county officials may have about the finalists before he announces the appointee.
Reportedly, there has already been interest expressed in campaigning for the Pct. 2 seat, since Moser previously stated this was to be his last term.
“Serving as a Kerr County commissioner has been very rewarding,” Moser said. “I am motivated and enjoy identifying a problem and solving it.”
He helped secure Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for the entire county from the City of Kerrville, and aided it as it developed into a “superb EMS system.”
He established the position of the Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, which has been a critical leadership role throughout the pandemic and recent, historic winter weather storm in early 2021.
Whereas the county used to contribute $200,000 annually to the operations at the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport, he has guided it as a liaison commissioner and watched it achieve autonomy, standing on its own finances with no money now needed from the county for its operations.
He helped develop and lead the East Kerr/Center Point Wastewater System, thus eliminating hundreds of septic systems in that portion of the county.
He also:
• Contributed toward a good working relationship with the City of Kerrville, helping eliminate any points of contention between the city and county governing agencies;
• Enabled Kerr County citizens residing outside of the Kerrville city limits to have free access to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library;
• Led the installation of playground equipment at Flat Rock Park and Lions Park, improving those greenspaces for use by families;
• Created a balance between the interests of neighbors and Aggregate Production Operations (APOs), and
• So much more in the day-to-day operations of the County of Kerr.
“It also has been my honor to work with the other county commissioners, elected officials and dedicated county employees,” Moser said.
Moser previously had a long career in the aerospace industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. studies at Rice University. At the NASA Johnson Space Center from 1963 to 1986, he served in key management positions including as chief engineer, program manager of the Space Shuttle and Space Station. Upon returning to Texas from Washington, DC, in 1997, he served as the executive director of the Texas Aerospace Commission, where he established Texas Spaceport Authorities.
