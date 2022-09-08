Recovery is not easy, but worth it

More than 100 members of the City of Kerrville Recovery Community Coalition gathered last week at Arcadia Live to remember loved ones lost to drug overdose during the “International Overdose Awareness & Night of Remembrance.”
Hosted by Kendall Young, a former high school counselor and member of the coalition, the event was emotional, raw and the goal was to bring awareness to the epidemic of drug overdoses in the United States and locally, as well as to remember those who lost their own battles with drug addition.
One woman, who has been in recovery herself for nine years, lost her husband, and the father of her two young sons, to an overdose last fall, shared raw and emotional messages, hoping to reach others who might be in a similar situation.
She told the crowd that recovery is difficult enough on the individual without having to be scrutinized and talked about by others questioning the addict’s commitment to recovery.
“How crazy is it that we have two little boys who lost their dad … a mother and a father who are in so much pain right now. His family is broken. We are broken,” she said. “We are dealing with a new monster, so to try to combat it the same exact way that we’ve always done, which is to police everybody on whether they are sober or not, or whether they take an antidepressant or not, or whether they take Suboxone or not … who cares … are they alive …. yes or no, because my husband is not alive and dead people can’t recover.”
She questioned where the help is for professionals working in the recovery industry.
“I’m just challenging everyone here to think about the words that you speak, think about the pressure you put on people,” she said. “Would you rather have someone recover in a different way than you or would you rather have someone not be here anymore.”
Young took the stage and thanked the woman and others who provided testimony to the audience.
“We all have to evolve,” Young said.
Young then introduced the night’s keynote speaker, Doug Bopst, a personal friend to Young and a noted speaker, podcast host, author and award-winning trainer, as well as a recovering drug addict. Bopst traveled from Maryland to attend the local event.
“I’m just so touched by all of the stories that were shared, specifically comments on stigmatizing the type of recovery program really meant a lot,” Bopst said. “I didn’t get through recovery in 12 Steps. I didn’t go to treatment. I went to jail … and fitness was a big catalyst for my transformation.”
Bopst said because he didn’t approach his personal recovery in a traditional way, he continued to associate with his same friends who “still partied,” but somehow was able to avoid the temptations to join them.
Bopst then shared the details of his transformation from an inmate to a successful businessman, confessing that during the darkest moments of his addiction and even during recovery he had lost his will to live.
“Sometimes life is uncertain and sometimes s__t happens and it sucks. Sometimes you feel like you’re not going to make it and you feel hopeless and you get angry,” Bopst said. “What I’ve learned is that you have to accept that things happen, and move forward in an optimistic way and do what it takes in order to survive. If you are here and in recovery, that’s the mentality that a lot of people have, is survival and doing everything you can just to make it through another day.”
Bopst said he has lost a lot of friends and loved ones to drug addiction.
“I was going to funerals as a teenager,” Bopst said. “But the most important person who I have lost that died of a drug-related death was the person who actually saved my life and got me into recovery. He died just a few months ago.”
That person was his cellmate, whom Bopst identified only as “Eric.”
“Growing up, I used adversity to my complete disadvantage and as a result, I was incarcerated on felony drug charges back in 2008,” Bopst said. “Back then, I was 50-60 pounds heavier than I am today and I was selling a lot of drugs. I had a $300-$400 Oxycontin habit. I had 21 jobs by the time I was 21 and broken relationships with my family and I didn’t want to live anymore.”
He said he sometimes wondered if anyone would come to his funeral if he overdosed.
Bopst said he was arrested in 2008 while driving around with a broken headlight and massive amounts of drugs in his vehicle.
“If anybody here has been in the thick of addition, you know it’s like a freaking religion,” Bopst said. “You don’t care about anything else except who you’re getting high with, when you’re getting high and where you are going to go eat after. Nothing else matters.”
Bopst said that was state he was in when he was arrested for being stopped for the broken headlight he knew needed to be fixed for months prior.
“He pulled me over and my heart sank to the pit of my stomach,” Bopst said. “I thought my life was over.”
Bopst said the officer pulled him out of the vehicle and searched it and found a half pound of marijuana and $2,000 in drug money.
“I remember sitting in the back of the cop car in handcuffs and facing felony drug charges and just thinking to myself, wondering how I got here?” Bopst said. “How did a kid who just wanted to be liked by girls in high school, how did a kid who just wanted a stable family unit, because my parents were divorced when I was five, how did a kid who just wanted to not be bullied, how did this kid who just wanted to fit in, end up in the back of a cop car and it all came back to, as a kid, not being able to deal with my emotions, deal with stress or anxiety, or just take any level of accountability for what I had done.”
At 20 years old, Bopst said he went to court and was convicted, but offered a deal to remove the felony from his record if he served his time (90 days in jail) and successfully completed five years probation and community service.
“They gave me a few weeks to tie up some lose ends and gather my belongings and I reported to jail a week after my 21st birthday,” Bopst said. “The craziest thing is that when I went to jail, I cried because I didn’t want to go in; and when I left, I cried because I didn’t want to leave.”
Bopst said he was high on Oxycontin when he reported to jail, thinking jail administrators would allow him to use his legally-obtained bottle of Suboxone to help him with the detox, but that didn’t happen.
“So, on top of this horrific opiate detox I had to kick, I was the most unathletic, unconfident, weak person physically. I was mortified I was going to get the s__t beaten out of me every single day I was in jail,” Bopst said.
That was when he met Eric.
“Eric looked like a more jacked version of Brad Pitt in ‘Fight Club,’ if anybody has seen the movie,” Bopst said. “He looked at me and told me that when I got through my detox I was going to start working out with him.”
Bopst said Eric could just tell he needed help and later that night in their cell, Eric started asking Bopst about his story and how he ended up in jail, to which Bopst began rattling off all of the excuses he felt were relevant … not popular in high school, parents divorced and being bullied as a child.
“He just looked at me and said ‘Dude, quit being a b___h,” Bopst said. “This conversation saved my life. He looked me right in the face and told me that he understood that what I had gone through was hard, but there are a lot of people who have gone through what you’ve gone through and and they are not in jail right now. He told me I was blaming everybody else but myself. He told me I had two choices in jail … be a man and look yourself in the mirror and realize it was my choices that got me here, or you can go cry in the corner and blame everybody else for your problems.”
Bopst said that conversation led to the intense revelation that he was acting on his own lack of self-worth and believed he was destined to fail anyway, so why try to seek any type of success?
“I was angry and I didn’t know how to manage my pain,” Bopst said. “After than, I did the one thing that scared me the most, which was being comfortable being uncomfortable and putting myself in a situation where people were going to potentially judge me and that is when I started exercising in front of a bunch of grown men.”
He said he first tried to do a pushup, but couldn’t.
“I was so embarrassed,” Bopst said. “At that point, my face was like stuck in the mud and my cellmate (Eric) picked my face up just enough so I could see a glimmer of hope, a glimmer of light. Just having this guy come into my life and show me unconditional love. This guy, for some reason, just wanted to help me and to this day, I have no idea why he chose me before helping himself.”
Eric agreed to personally train Bopst and promised he could do pushups and run a mile by the time he was released from jail.
“I think this example is key to recovery. When you’re comparing your Chapter 1 to someone else’s Chapter 20, you’re looking at someone who has 20 years of sobriety and you barely have 20 minutes and wondering how you are going to get to 20 years sober … 10 years or even five months.”
He said the key is to take “nuggets” from those people who are successful in their recovery journey and translate that to how that applies to you. How that will help get through that day.
“That’s what I had to do in jail,” Bopst said. “I had no other choice. Up until that day, I couldn’t stay clean. Up until that day, I didn’t want to live anymore. What my cellmate taught me was the importance of self-discipline and the importance of appreciating how far I had come and the importance of understanding that no one was coming to rescue me.”
Bopst said the road to recovery might include support, but ultimately it will be the individual’s ability to confidently go forward with strength, rather than wait to be rescued.
Bopst said that, with Eric’s help, he was able to reach his goal of completing 10 pushups and run a mile by the time he was released from jail.
“I found this level of hope and faith that I never had before,” Bopst said. “It was then I decided I was going to change my life.”
He said he realized that the small task of trying to do even one pushup was the key to understanding what it would take to turn his life around.
“I was able to do one pushup and that built self-confidence. Then I was able to do two and that built more confidence and self-esteem. By the time I got to 10, I had built so more more self-confidence than I have ever had, because I had accomplished so much that I never thought I could,” Bopst said.
The lesson for him and others, Bopst said, is that dealing with pain begins with increasing self-confidence and self-esteem, while understanding that sobriety will come with hard work and one event, one day at time.
Bopst was released from jail and continued working out and getting physically fit, all the while continuing to stay in touch with Eric.
Ultimately, he used what he had learned in jail to become an award-winning personal trainer, but also continued his recovery through research and eventually became the author of two books, as well as operating adversityadvantagpodcast. com.
Because he did not take the traditional recovery route, Bopst said he had questions about how people overcome drug addiction.
“I wondered if there was anyone else like me who just didn’t go to treatment,” Bopst said. “And, so I sought out 50-100 people from all walks of life on their recovery journeys and I interviewed them.”
He said some of the people he interviewed took the more traditional Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous route, while others practiced Harm Reduction, leaned on Christianity or were still actively using drugs in moderation.
“I wanted to get a broad diverse group of people, because I feel like everybody recovers in their own way,” Bopst said.
For more information on the Kerrville Recovery Community Coalition, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov. For more information on Bopst, visit www.dougbopst.com. If you are feeling overwhelmed and considering self-harm, visit www.texassuicideprevention.org or call or text the Texas Health and Human Services suicide prevention hotline at 9-8-8 or chat online at www.988lifeline.org.
For information on local Alcoholics Anonymous, call (210) 828-6235 or (830) 896-0720 or visit www.aa12. org.
