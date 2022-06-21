Second aggravated robbery suspect in custody

After a four-day manhunt, Logan Renee Rodriguez, 19, a suspect in an aggravated robbery case, was taken into custody and booked in the Kerr County Jail the daily bookings report.
The public was asked to assist the Kerrville Police Department in locating an aggravated robbery suspect Friday afternoon, after a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver reported being robbed a gunpoint.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public information officer, officers responded to the 300 block of Sidney Baker South at 12:38 a.m. Friday afternoon after receiving a call from the victim.
“The victim, a delivery driver reported they were sitting in their car in front of Domino's when a silver SUV pulled up and two males exited the SUV. One of the males displayed a handgun,” Lamb said. “The two males approached the victim and stole cash from them before fleeing in the SUV.”
According to Lamb, officers reviewed footage from a security camera and gathered information, which led them to a silver SUV, which appeared in the video.
“Officers reviewed footage from a security camera and gathered information which led them to locating the silver SUV shown on the video in the 100 block of Willow Way,” Lamb said. “Officers and CID detectives made contact with Antonio Valdez, 18, at that location. Valdez was interviewed and as a result of that interview and KPD’s investigation, an arrest warrant for Valdez was obtained and Valdez was arrested. Valdez was booked into the Kerr County Jail and held pending bond.”
During the course of the investigation, Lamb said KPD CID detectives were able to identify Rodriguez as the second suspect in the robbery.
On Tuesday morning, Lamb reported Rodriguez had turned himself in to authorities "as a result of a joint effort between KPD detectives and KCSO deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.