KPUB offers more masks at 'Giving Tree'

Kerrville Public Utility Board staff distributed 100 masks in less than 24 hours over the weekend, hanging them outside the building on their "Giving Tree."
Due to the popularity of the project, KPUB Public Relations Director Allison Bueche announced the addition of 100 more masks to be available by 4 p.m. Monday.
Residents are invited on a first-come, first-serve basis to pickout their free, cloth facial mask at that time.
