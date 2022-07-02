County Judge bans fireworks use, sale as of 1 p.m. today

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has confirmed he will implement a temporary disaster order that will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and automatically expire at 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, prohibiting the sale and use of fireworks anywhere in Kerr County.
The only exception to the order will be the City of Kerrville’s professionally supervised fireworks display planned Monday evening in Louise Hays Park.
Since the order applies specifically to fireworks, its duration will be 60 hours. It will then automatically expire, unless otherwise renewed or continued by the commissioners’ court.
The order states, in part: “…I, Rob Kelly, county judge of Kerr County, Texas, do hereby declare a local state of disaster based on the threat of large wildfires in Kerr County, Texas.”
The order bans the sale or use of fireworks throughout the county, with enforcement to come from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“I know that many of our citizens enjoy fireworks as part of their Independence Day celebrations each year, but our current hot and dry conditions mean it is just too risky this year. It may be disappointing, but the decision was made to protect lives and property by mitigating the threat of dangerous fires,” Kelly said.
