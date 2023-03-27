Heart of the Hills Heritage Center director provides update

Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Executive Director Angela Kennedy presented an update on the nonprofit’s ongoing museum project Monday at the monthly meeting of the Kerr County Historical Commission.
The presentation was focused on community input received at a summit in January about the in-progress plan for the Heritage Center, a museum that will focus on Kerr County history and is poised to open sometime in 2025.
“We are 100 percent focused on making this a community space, a space that the community is excited about, that sees themselves reflected in its programs,” Kennedy told the Community Journal. “It’s vitally important we continue conversations with community members, and we know that we have more work to do.”
She said that the January summit was an invaluable resource to gauge community needs.
“We now understand more about, ‘What are the needs of this community and how can we in some way realize that in the Heritage Center?’ What are the stories that resonate with the community about this place and how can we tell those stories in a compelling, engaging way?” Kennedy said. “We’re putting those pieces into place and once we have that more solidified, then we will contract an exhibit design firm to help us bring that story to life.”
The plan for the Heritage Center long predates Kennedy’s acceptance of the executive director role in August 2022; it’s been in the works since 2016, she said.
“The Heart of the Hills Heritage Center has been a project of our board for nearly six years now,” Kennedy said. “Kerr County is one of very few counties in Texas that does not have its own (designated) history museum. (We) have been focused on building community support for the project as well as garnering financial support for it for the past several years.”
When the City of Kerrville was gifted the historic A.C. Schreiner house, built in 1909, located at 529 Water Street and now part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library Campus — the City approached Heart of the Hills with an idea for a partnership to make the history museum plan a reality, Kennedy said.
In 2020, the City of Kerrville — alongside the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center — formally announced the rollout of the joint project.
The city’s role was to renovate and update the home itself to make it compliant with state and local ordinances. More recently, the City of Kerrville signed an agreement with a design-build team for the project, both based out of San Antonio: Fisher Heck Architects and Marksmen General Contractors, a company helmed by Tivy High School alumnus Mark Baublit.
“The (Schreiner) house was built in the early 1900s and does not have central air conditioning and needs updates to its electrical and plumbing to bring the building to code,” explained Kennedy.
While some interior space needs updating to make room for exhibits and some structures — like an elevator for disability access — will need to be added, the City of Kerrville and Heart of the Hills are trying to minimize external aesthetic changes to the historic building.
Meanwhile, Heart of the Hills Heritage Center’s Board is tasked with raising money for the operation and exhibit development of the museum itself.
Major supporters include the Cailloux Foundation, the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation, The Meadows Foundation in Dallas, Friends of the Library, the H.E. Butt Foundation, the H-E-B Corporation, the Perry and Ruby Stevens Foundation, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and City of Kerrville tourism funds.
Besides displaying artifacts, the Heritage Center will feature digitally interactive exhibit components to engage with more modern-day sensibilities, Kennedy said.
Kerrville leaders and residents involved in the summit said they really hoped the Heritage Center would bring more family and child-focused activities to the area, according to Kennedy.
“We as the Heritage Center will be turning our attention towards that,” she said. “How can we create opportunities for families to learn about this place and make connections to the history through fun, engaging and hands-on activities?”
Others at the summit suggested community programs and events for the new Heritage Center, including a Heritage Festival to bring in partners to demonstrate to the community how people in earlier eras lived and survived in the Hill Country.
“(What we saw) in the summit was that our community is really focused on helping families and young children understand where we came from, processes that people used long ago to be able to survive in this environment, make a living and support their families,” Kennedy said.
Overall, most community members asked for hands-on, engaging activities to bring history alive with fresh perspectives – not just telling the same stories over and over again.
“And they want not just the perspective of one group of people, but all different groups of people,” she added.
