Sparks fly in council library discussion

After weeks of being barraged with complaints about the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s participation and selection of books for the Sept. 18-24 “Banned Books Week,” the city’s membership in the American Library Association and books deemed inappropriate for children available at the library, the Kerrville City Council hosted an information item brought forth by Place 4 Councilperson Roman Garcia and citizen Barbara Dewell Ferguson.
While the conversation was weighted heavy with support for the library, with 14 citizens coming forward to praise the library and its staff and free speech; seven citizens continued to chastise the City of Kerrville for books offered by the library, quoting scripture and the penal code, as it pertains to child pornography.
As requester of the agenda item, Ferguson was first to speak, saying she had more than 1,100 signatures on a petition that she would like to present to city staff.
“Those signatures, in a very short period of time, were collected from Kerr County residents who are calling for change in our library’s policies,” Ferguson said.
She asserted the signatures were collected in six days and said they are continuing to collect them.
Ferguson continued the allegation that obscene material is located in the children’s department at the library, saying that she disagrees with the premise that safeguards are in place to protect children from inappropriate books.
“These books are legal. There’s no controversy there,” Ferguson said. “But there is protection under the law. These books meet the definition of obscene.”
Ferguson said complaints to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Police Department were referred to the Kerr County Attorney and district attorney offices.
While she did not identify the district attorney she spoke of, Ferguson said “The DA replied it was an applicable law to the case and the law was probably broken, but that the county attorney has jurisdiction, not the DA. The county attorney has still not made her opinion public.”
Ferguson then claimed that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has “weighed in on” the lawsuit in Llano, Texas, in which she claims the suit is against the library.
“Ken Paxton has also made a statement that when county attorneys and DAs will not prosecute for these types of offenses, where their not protecting children in the community, he wants the legislature to make changes so that he can step in and prosecute those cases,” Ferguson said.
The lawsuit Ferguson mentioned was actually filed against the Llano County Library because of books removed from the library, not for books that were being offered by the Llano library.
In June, Paxton submitted a court filing asking to defend Llano County officials, however, he withdrew from the case in August, according to reporting in The Texas Tribune.
Ferguson continued by saying books available at the local library sexualize children and are inappropriate.
“We do not allow 12-year-olds to drive, buy a gun or cigarettes,” Ferguson said. “Is it too much to ask that our library keep obscene material in an adult-only area? We don’t want to remove anything. We want to move it.”
The next speaker, Martha Mitchell, spoke in favor of the library and offered support for the staff, however, she also brought up a key point that has been overlooked for more than a month during the ongoing citizen speakers attending both city and county meetings.
“The library has a detailed policy in place to handle complaints about books in the library. This policy includes a form which can be filled out and submitted to the library, where it can move forward, ultimately to the Library Advisory Board for review,” Mitchell said. “Since this issue became an issue, not one of these forms has been submitted to the library. If this group is not interested in even testing the policy that’s already in place, why should any suggestion of revising that policy even be considered?”
Mitchell said the State of Texas requires the library to follow the Library Bill of Rights and the Freedom to Read documents, which can be found on the same website as the form she referenced.
She said these documents require the library to “make available the widest diversity of views and expressions, including those that are unorthodox, unpopular or considered dangerous by the majority.”
“In Kerrville, I don’t believe it’s the majority that finds the books dangerous, just a very vocal minority,” Mitchell said.
She then quoted court cases that state books in question “taken as a whole” must meet certain standards, not just images or excepts.
Jennifer Daschel said she is disappointed that the topic is still being discussed and pointed out that no one has followed the library policy by formally challenging any book in the library.
“From what I can tell, citizens haven’t actually read the books they’re complaining about,” Daschel said. “The library is staffed by intelligent, caring people who are just trying to do their jobs. We do a disservice to them when continue to discuss some of the things being said about them as though they are rational. The beleaguered staff has handled this situation with an extraordinary amount of grace and the city should be standing up for them with far more conviction.”
Daschel cited “Game of Thrones,” “Outlander,” “Handmaid’s Tale,” Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “50 Shades of Gray” as having graphic content, but noted no one is talking about them.
It was then time to hear from council members, with Place 4 Councilperson Roman Garcia going first.
“The reason I agreed to sponsor this item is because it is an issue my constituents have continually asked to discuss and address,” Garcia said. “Council, as a majority, has not taken action to do so.”
He said when he was approached by Ferguson to have the item on the agenda, he agreed to do so “to give us an opportunity to discuss this matter and take action as necessary related to this issue.”
He accused council of not “taking responsibility for what’s been done.”
“Many people are reaching out saying that those that are concerned with this material are trying to infringe on someone’s freedom of speech,” Garcia said. “In my opinion, what’s actually at the heart of this issue is being fogged and disguised under Banned Books Week. That’s not the case. I truly believe we all support the library. I’m not trying to ban books. No one has even said that here. This isn’t about homophobia or LGBTQ and there’s no intent to infringe on anyone’s freedoms that are guaranteed to us by God and enshrined in our constitution.”
He said while internet and cell phones can provide for harmful material to children, they are not under the purview of the city, but the library is.
He said he was able to use a minor family member’s library card to check out “profane or obscene or pornographic” material and claimed there was no age-verification process.
He also spoke against the American Library Association, saying it was time to rethink the city’s association with the ALA.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson was next to speak.
“I’ve received more emails on this issue than any other. At last count, I had received at least 75 emails, the majority of which expressed support for the library and its staff,” Clarkson said. “I want to remind everyone that we, as council members, have constituents on all sides of every issue. I think it is common for any one of us to say we are not being heard if we hear exactly what we hope to hear as a result of reaching out to one of our government officials.”
Clarkson said she listens to every citizen.
She said she first heard of a complaint regarding Banned Books Week on a social media post.
Clarkson said she immediately contacted city staff about the social media post that described what the display table looked like directly in front of the children’s section.
“There were three photos in that post, one of which was an open page of a book with two boys sharing a milkshake and the other two photos showing the display,” Clarkson said. “The first picture, I later learned, was not even part of the display. It had actually been removed from the shelves of the library for whatever purpose that author was trying to serve.”
Clarkson said within an hour of her request for information on the matter, she received a response from staff.
“The email contained a general statement and a timeline of a complaint lodged and then a timeline of immediate corrective action,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson then said that the complaint lodged against the Banned Books Week display referred to two books that were removed from the display on Tuesday and the entire display was relocated within the library.
“So, the books had been removed and the table had been moved,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson then pointed out that the city has participated in Banned Books Week for 12 years, with no issues until this year.
“This year was different. For the first time, there was a complaint and that complaint was handled quickly in order to eliminate the concern and to avoid any potential risk to a minor,” Clarkson said.
She then pointed out that immediately following the Banned Books Week protest, Library Director Danielle Brigati addressed council with the timeline of events, how the complaint was handled and offered a solution to future displays.
“In the past, no issue. This year, complaint lodged. Problem solved,” Clarkson said. “And, after all of that, our librarians are harassed in the meeting with finger pointing in their faces, saying they should be ashamed of themselves. After that, continued harassment and emails saying ‘I know who you are, you may not know who I am’.”
Regarding misinformation, Clarkson said the books were not in the children’s section, and the display was housed in the same location all displays are housed, which she said is one of only two places displays can logically be set up. She said these locations are within 20-40 feet of the children’s section.
“It wasn’t put there to groom children. It wasn’t placed there. It has always been there,” Clarkson said.
Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring Jr. then spoke.
“I’ve listened to everyone. I’ve actually responded to every email,” Herring said. “I’m appreciative of the people who said they were going to pray for my soul, because my soul needs it. Listen, and listen carefully. Your faith does not give you license to demonize people with whom you disagree. The treatment of our library staff, by some members of this community, has been more than distasteful.”
Herring said he has had a library card every year since 1967.
“What I have seen in my experience with the library is librarians with a very specific mission,” Herring said. “And, that is to encourage reading.”
He went on to say “Banned Books Week is about controversial books. I hope we have another display next year and, guess what, those books will also be controversial,” Herring said. “Libraries are for everyone. And, for those of you who think I am going to hell and for those of you who don’t even believe in hell, I support the library. I support its mission. I support its staff. And, Roman, we have taken action. We just haven’t taken action like you wanted us to take action.”
In what was a fiery, determined response, Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes also spoke in favor of the library.
“This whole thing started because of a display located too close to the children’s books. It was moved. Then, the display (allegedly) had pornography accessible to children, so arrangements were made and an explanation given of what would be done in the future,” Hughes said. “Then they (protesters) wanted an apology. Then they wanted discipline and criminal charges. Now there is a petition that says they want this ‘porn’ or these banned books not accessible under the age of 18. They find these books offensive, repulsive, disgusting, pornographic and maybe we just ought to close the library to children.”
She then stood up and continued her speech, often looking directly at Garcia.
“Because let me tell you, I got some books from the library. I got some books from the library. I got a lot of books from the library. Here is the Bible. There’s pornography in the Bible. There’s beastiality. There’s rape in the Bible. There’s a holocaust book here. The pages are marked with pornography.”
She then presented a list of high-circulating authors, whose books contain sexual content.
“All of the books I have right here … they are included in popular fiction, true crime, religion, mythology, war, Holocaust, Civil War, slavery and the KKK,” Hughes said.
She then read a synopsis and notes on some of the books on the banned book list.
“One of the books, ‘Captain Underpants,’ has been checked out of our library 683 times,” Hughes said. “My point is this is a public library. It is here for all walks of life, for anybody to read whatever they want to read and by not removing all of these books (she brought with her) from the library like you want to remove the LGBTQ books. I am here to say that you go down a slippery slope when you start choosing what goes in our public library.”
Hughes said protestors have claimed they did not what to ban books, but rather mandate the library policies be changed.
“Well, I don’t want our librarians making choices for me,” Hughes said. “I ought to be able to read whatever I want to read in the library. And, that’s my stance on that.”
After Hughes spoke, Mayor Judy Eychner made a motion to allow the Library Advisory Board make a thorough review of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library collection development policy, including the appendix, and bring back to council the results of their review.
“I’m just asking them to take a look at everything that is in that 35-36 pages of that policy … look at it and see if there is anything they feel needs to be changed and bring back the results to us,” Eychner said.
Hughes seconded the motion.
Garcia, however, said he did not understand and wanted to have further discussion.
“The review that your asking in the motion … I think they know what is in the policy,” Garcia said. “I don’t know if there is a reason for them to review it. They went through the policy, they know what’s in the policy, unless we are telling them something specifically to look at.”
Garcia then attempted to amend Eychner’s motion to include the phrase “to end all association with the American Library Association and to place proper safeguards to prevent books with obscene, profane and pornographic material to be easily accessible to minors.”
Garcia’s motion died for lack of a second.
Eychner’s original motion to have the Library Advisory Board review policy and report back was passed unanimously, despite Garcia’s objection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.